Advertisement
AD

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Skyrockets 1,100% in Epic Whale Surge

Advertisement
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Whale activity on Shiba Inu (SHIB) skyrockets by 1,100%, sparking speculation; is this bottom for SHIB's price?
Tue, 23/01/2024 - 9:32
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Skyrockets 1,100% in Epic Whale Surge
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

In an unprecedented surge of whale activity, Shiba Inu (SHIB) has witnessed an astonishing 1,100% increase in transactions involving massive volumes of the token. Data from IntoTheBlock reveals that over the past 24 hours, whale transactions involving SHIB have exploded, reaching an eye-popping $84.86 million.

Advertisement

Related
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burn Rate Jumps 543% in Defiance of SHIB Price Drop

Within this short time frame, a staggering total of 10.36 trillion SHIB tokens exchanged hands through 57 transactions, each exceeding $100,000. This surge is in stark contrast to the previous day's numbers, where only 12 transactions involving large volumes of SHIB occurred, and the total token volume did not surpass one trillion.

""
Source: IntoTheBlock

What makes this surge even more intriguing is its occurrence amid a rather subdued price action for the Shiba Inu token. Despite marketwide conditions leading to a nearly 5% decline in SHIB's value over the last 24 hours, with prices dropping below $0.000009 per token, there is notable resilience. Notably, during this fall, SHIB's price did not revisit the local minimum set by the previous Friday's drop to $0.00000879.

Is bottom in for Shiba Inu here?

On that day, on-chain data revealed significant whale activity, with 5.15 trillion SHIB tokens exchanged in large transactions. Fast forward to the last 24 hours, and this volume has nearly doubled. The question that now hangs in the air is whether the current SHIB price levels have marked the bottom, prompting whales to double down on their token purchases in this zone.

Related
No SHIB, BONE Airdrops: Shiba Inu Community Gets Urgent Warning

As the market speculates on the implications of this surge in activity, the Shiba Inu community is left wondering: has SHIB finally found its bottom, and are the whales signaling a bullish reversal?

#Shiba Inu #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shibarium
About the author
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

related image XRP Might Drop Another 10%, Here's What Happens After
2024/01/23 09:30
XRP Might Drop Another 10%, Here's What Happens After
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Cardano Outperforms Polkadot, Ethereum in Recent Development Activity
2024/01/23 09:30
Cardano Outperforms Polkadot, Ethereum in Recent Development Activity
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image Massive 200,000 Bitcoin (BTC) Dump Expected in 60 Days: Mt. Gox Update
2024/01/23 09:30
Massive 200,000 Bitcoin (BTC) Dump Expected in 60 Days: Mt. Gox Update
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

2nd Annual Middle East ProcureTech Summit 2024: Transforming Procurement Through Innovation
KAS Mining Pool Services: How to Choose the Best One?
Payu Coin Aims To Revolutionize The Meme Coin Market
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Skyrockets 1,100% in Epic Whale Surge
XRP Might Drop Another 10%, Here's What Happens After
Cardano Outperforms Polkadot, Ethereum in Recent Development Activity
Show all