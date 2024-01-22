No SHIB, BONE Airdrops: Shiba Inu Community Gets Urgent Warning

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The Shiba Inu community, also known as the SHIB army, has received an urgent warning from Shibarmy scam alerts, an X handle dedicated to uncovering scams and protecting the Shiba Inu community.

Advertisement

The Shiba Inu community is warned to beware of scam NFTs sent out to wallets, claiming to be SHIB or BONE airdrops, or any other assets. These are often sent in multiple chains, hence the need for vigilance.

#Shibarmy, beware of the many SCAM NFTs sent out to wallets, claiming to be SHIB or BONE airdrops, or any other asset!



Those are sent in multiple chains. Always hide and report all in your wallet!



If any NFT requests you to go to a website, it's a scam!

Stay safe! pic.twitter.com/wsEAYTAwlo — Shibarmy Scam Alerts (@susbarium) January 22, 2024

As a precautionary move, Shiba Inu holders are urged to hide these scam NFTs as well as report them.

In this light, SHIB users should bear in mind that there are no official airdrops of SHIB, BONE, LEASH or Shiboshis, the tokens and NFTs linked with Shiba Inu.

Shib Army scam alerts warn that any "NFT" requests to visit a website are likely scams. Users are urged not to connect their wallets to unknown or suspicious dApps or websites, as they may contain malicious code or links.

The warning comes amid an increase in fake websites, NFT airdrops and Telegram groups that spread false information and lure unsuspecting users to reveal personal information that might be utilized maliciously. Some of these frauds employ names or logos that are similar to the Shiba Inu project, making it difficult for users, especially new ones, to identify them from the actual ones.

Recently, "ShibArmy Scam Alerts" notified the SHIB community of groups on several social platforms, including Telegram, that were falsely using the names of Shiba Inu developers and team members.

Shiba Inu says it does not create such groups or accounts. It further adds that these impostors might aim to create a false sense of security and may share misleading information or malicious links.

Shiba Inu users are urged to beware, as malicious links shared in these groups could lead to phishing sites or malware, compromising personal information and funds.