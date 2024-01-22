Advertisement
No SHIB, BONE Airdrops: Shiba Inu Community Gets Urgent Warning

Tomiwabold Olajide
Shiba Inu community urged to beware amid these concerning developments
Mon, 22/01/2024 - 15:03
The Shiba Inu community, also known as the SHIB army, has received an urgent warning from Shibarmy scam alerts, an X handle dedicated to uncovering scams and protecting the Shiba Inu community.

The Shiba Inu community is warned to beware of scam NFTs sent out to wallets, claiming to be SHIB or BONE airdrops, or any other assets. These are often sent in multiple chains, hence the need for vigilance.

As a precautionary move, Shiba Inu holders are urged to hide these scam NFTs as well as report them.

In this light, SHIB users should bear in mind that there are no official airdrops of SHIB, BONE, LEASH or Shiboshis, the tokens and NFTs linked with Shiba Inu.

Shib Army scam alerts warn that any "NFT" requests to visit a website are likely scams. Users are urged not to connect their wallets to unknown or suspicious dApps or websites, as they may contain malicious code or links.

Related
Shiba Inu: No Bad Idea AI (BAD) on Shibarium, SHIB Team Issues Warning

The warning comes amid an increase in fake websites, NFT airdrops and Telegram groups that spread false information and lure unsuspecting users to reveal personal information that might be utilized maliciously. Some of these frauds employ names or logos that are similar to the Shiba Inu project, making it difficult for users, especially new ones, to identify them from the actual ones.

Recently, "ShibArmy Scam Alerts" notified the SHIB community of groups on several social platforms, including Telegram, that were falsely using the names of Shiba Inu developers and team members.

Related
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Army Gets Urgent Warning Amid This Concerning Development

Shiba Inu says it does not create such groups or accounts. It further adds that these impostors might aim to create a false sense of security and may share misleading information or malicious links.

Shiba Inu users are urged to beware, as malicious links shared in these groups could lead to phishing sites or malware, compromising personal information and funds.

Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

