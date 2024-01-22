DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for January 22

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The correction of the cryptocurrency market might not have finished yet, according to CoinStats.

Top coins by CoinStats

DOGE/USD

DOGE is one of the biggest losers today, going down by 4.37%.

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart, the price of DOGE is neither bearish nor bullish, as it is far from the key levels. Likewise, there are low chances to expect any sharp moves.

All in all, ongoing sideways trading in the area of $0.082-$0.086 is the more likely scenario for the next few days.

DOGE is trading at $0.084 at press time.

SHIB/USD

The rate of SHIB has declined by 4.29% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

The price of SHIB has once again approached the interim level of $0.09. If it breaks out, traders may witness a further decline to the nearest support zone of $0.085. Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the week.

SHIB is trading at $0.0000912 at press time.