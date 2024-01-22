Advertisement
DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for January 22

Denys Serhiichuk
Can prices of DOGE and SHIB bounce back soon?
Mon, 22/01/2024 - 18:00
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The correction of the cryptocurrency market might not have finished yet, according to CoinStats.

DOGE/USD

DOGE is one of the biggest losers today, going down by 4.37%.

On the daily chart, the price of DOGE is neither bearish nor bullish, as it is far from the key levels. Likewise, there are low chances to expect any sharp moves.

All in all, ongoing sideways trading in the area of $0.082-$0.086 is the more likely scenario for the next few days.

DOGE is trading at $0.084 at press time.

SHIB/USD

The rate of SHIB has declined by 4.29% since yesterday.

The price of SHIB has once again approached the interim level of $0.09. If it breaks out, traders may witness a further decline to the nearest support zone of $0.085. Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the week.

SHIB is trading at $0.0000912 at press time.

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

