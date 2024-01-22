Advertisement
AD

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burn Rate Jumps 543% in Defiance of SHIB Price Drop

Advertisement
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Shiba Inu burns tokens at blazing 543% rate despite SHIB price drop
Mon, 22/01/2024 - 13:04
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burn Rate Jumps 543% in Defiance of SHIB Price Drop
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Shiba Inu has seen a surge in its burn rate, a contradiction to its price, which is currently in the red. According to Shibburn, a platform that tracks the amount of SHIB tokens burned, the burn rate has increased by 543% in the last 24 hours, despite the SHIB price dropping by 4.5% in the same period.

Advertisement

In an earlier update, Shibburn reported on X that 26,138,334 SHIB tokens were burned in the last 24 hours in six transactions.

However, at press time, this amount of SHIB burned within a 24-hour time frame had increased to 46,601,160 SHIB compared to the figure of 14 million SHIB burned in the prior day.

Major cryptocurrencies began the week lower as investors remained anxious about the Bitcoin price decrease, seemingly decreasing their exposure to the broader market in anticipation of lower prices.

Shiba Inu, the second-largest dog-themed cryptocurrency by market value, declined 4.17% in the last 24 hours to $0.00000911, matching the broader market trend.

Shiba Inu has steadily decreased since reaching highs of $0.0000125 on Dec. 16, bringing it to a critical demand zone between $0.000009 and $0.00001, which might dictate its short-term price movement.

Shiba Inu sees 175% on-chain spike

Shiba Inu (SHIB) has seen an increase in on-chain activity in the last 24 hours, as some of the token's largest holders, or whales, have transferred considerable sums of SHIB to multiple destinations.

Related
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Skyrockets 1,173% as Whales Make Intriguing Move

According to data from blockchain analytics company IntoTheBlock, the volume of large transactions involving SHIB worth $100,000 or more has surged by 175.23% in the last 24 hours.

The volume of these large transactions increased from 344.65 billion SHIB on Jan. 20 to 940.41 billion on Jan. 21.

#Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
About the author
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image Binance Teases Multi-Chain Mega Burn Fiesta
2024/01/22 13:01
Binance Teases Multi-Chain Mega Burn Fiesta
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image DOGE vs. Ripple: Dogecoin Cofounder Calls out Brad Garlinghouse
2024/01/22 13:01
DOGE vs. Ripple: Dogecoin Cofounder Calls out Brad Garlinghouse
Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
related image Major Shibarium Partner and SHIB Burner Revealed by Shiba Inu Member
2024/01/22 13:01
Major Shibarium Partner and SHIB Burner Revealed by Shiba Inu Member
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Exverse.io Integrates with Aethir's Infrastructure for Enhanced Gaming Accessibility
ApeX Protocol Unveils Trade-to-Earn Round 2 with Enhanced Rewards Pool & Extra Layers of Incentives
ChainGPT Chaingpt Facilitates the Launch of the GT Protocol, Bringing AI-Powered Auto-Trading to Crypto
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burn Rate Jumps 543% in Defiance of SHIB Price Drop
Binance Teases Multi-Chain Mega Burn Fiesta
DOGE vs. Ripple: Dogecoin Cofounder Calls out Brad Garlinghouse
Show all