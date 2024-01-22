Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burn Rate Jumps 543% in Defiance of SHIB Price Drop

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Shiba Inu has seen a surge in its burn rate, a contradiction to its price, which is currently in the red. According to Shibburn, a platform that tracks the amount of SHIB tokens burned, the burn rate has increased by 543% in the last 24 hours, despite the SHIB price dropping by 4.5% in the same period.

Advertisement

In an earlier update, Shibburn reported on X that 26,138,334 SHIB tokens were burned in the last 24 hours in six transactions.

#Ethereum Market Update: $ETH is currently in a key demand zone, ranging between $2,388 and $2,460. If this support holds strong, there's a clear path ahead with minimal resistance, offering a potential for upward movement.



⚠️ However, if #ETH fails to maintain this level, we… pic.twitter.com/F0HfyrSdGF — Ali (@ali_charts) January 21, 2024

However, at press time, this amount of SHIB burned within a 24-hour time frame had increased to 46,601,160 SHIB compared to the figure of 14 million SHIB burned in the prior day.

Major cryptocurrencies began the week lower as investors remained anxious about the Bitcoin price decrease, seemingly decreasing their exposure to the broader market in anticipation of lower prices.

Shiba Inu, the second-largest dog-themed cryptocurrency by market value, declined 4.17% in the last 24 hours to $0.00000911, matching the broader market trend.

Shiba Inu has steadily decreased since reaching highs of $0.0000125 on Dec. 16, bringing it to a critical demand zone between $0.000009 and $0.00001, which might dictate its short-term price movement.

Shiba Inu sees 175% on-chain spike

Shiba Inu (SHIB) has seen an increase in on-chain activity in the last 24 hours, as some of the token's largest holders, or whales, have transferred considerable sums of SHIB to multiple destinations.

According to data from blockchain analytics company IntoTheBlock, the volume of large transactions involving SHIB worth $100,000 or more has surged by 175.23% in the last 24 hours.

The volume of these large transactions increased from 344.65 billion SHIB on Jan. 20 to 940.41 billion on Jan. 21.