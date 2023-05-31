Shiba Inu (SHIB) Perpetual Futures Listed on Kraken: Details

Shiba Inu perpetual futures are now live on the third largest crypto exchange, Kraken. The U.S.-based crypto exchange made this known in a new announcement.

SHIB perpetual futures are now listed on Kraken Pro, the exchange's advanced cryptocurrency trading platform.

Just in: Kraken has added a new perpetual for $SHIB 🔥🔥 — $SHIB BPP (@ShibBPP) May 30, 2023

Perpetual futures contracts are a sort of derivative financial instrument that enables traders to speculate on the price movements of different assets without actually owning them. A perpetual contract, like a futures contract, is a derivative whose value is derived from the underlying cryptocurrency asset.

The new listing is expected to increase Shiba Inu's exposure, as Kraken remains one of the biggest crypto exchanges with millions of users.

Shiba Inu saw new exchange listings in May. CoinMENA, a crypto exchange headquartered in the Kingdom of Bahrain, announced the listing of SHIB earlier in May. Brazilian exchange Digitra.com also announced SHIB's listing in May.

14.7 million transactions processed on Shibarium beta

Shibarium's testnet, PuppyNet, has now processed 14,702,603 transactions since its launch on March 11, according to PuppyScan. There are presently 1,071,627 total blocks, an average block time of five seconds and 16,292,751 wallet addresses.

Shiba Inu lead Shytoshi Kusama has left a message for the Shiba Inu community on Shibarium's Discord: "I'm here. I’m not going anywhere. For those of you that have been here for a while (and by here, I mean Shib), you know that when I’m quiet, in cooking up something. So, I’ve been very quiet because there are many great things in the works," he stated.

Kusama also reiterated that he will fulfill his promises to the community.