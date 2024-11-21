    Shiba Inu (SHIB) on Verge of Breakout? Bull Flag Signals $0.000037

    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) bulls, buckle up: New breakout pattern could take price 48% higher
    Thu, 21/11/2024 - 15:39
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) on Verge of Breakout? Bull Flag Signals $0.000037
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) is forming s a bull flag, signaling a move to $0.000037 if SHIB can break past the $0.000025 resistance, as just reported by Ali Martinez, a prominent crypto analyst who is considered a technical analysis expert.

    A bull flag pattern in cryptocurrency price action is a technical indicator that often signals a continuation of upward momentum, meaning the price is likely to keep going up. This pattern usually forms after a major price surge, followed by a period of consolidation or a slight retracement, which creates a flag-like shape on the price charts.

    During today's trading session, the price of the Shiba Inu token rose by almost 3.5%, and by 7.74% if we calculate from the day's lows. The last few days have been uncertain, with the price action of the popular meme-inspired cryptocurrency more like a roller coaster than anything comprehensible.

    Since reaching a high of $0.00003 earlier in November, the price of SHIB has lost 25% at the very lows and 18% to the current levels. Still, the total price increase in this month alone is 38.6% to the current level.

    If SHIB rises to $0.000037, the local highs will be rewritten, as this price point has not been seen for the major meme coin since last spring, when the market was pumping amid Bitcoin renewing its 2021 all-time high. What's more, $0.000037 is 140.35% away from the record high for the Shiba Inu token.

    But first, as the analyst mentions, it is $0.000025 that comes as an obstacle that needs to be cleared before the bull flag pattern plays out as it is supposed to. If it fails, the pattern will be prolonged or, at worst, broken.

    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

