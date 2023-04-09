Shiba Inu (SHIB), Bitcoin (BTC) Can Now Be Utilized at 5,000 Outlets in Italy Through This Partnership

Sun, 04/09/2023 - 09:16
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
This remains positive for crypto adoption
Shiba Inu (SHIB), Bitcoin (BTC) Can Now Be Utilized at 5,000 Outlets in Italy Through This Partnership
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Shiba Inu (SHIB), Bitcoin (BTC) and other cryptocurrencies supported by Binance Gift Card would now be utilized at 5,000 points of sale (PoS) in major Italian cities. This is made possible by Binance's new collaboration with Mr. Pay, a fintech platform that provides payment solutions and financial transactions.

In a tweet, Binance says that users can now revolutionize the way they spend with their Binance Gift Card in Italy. Users would be able to convert fiat to crypto and send or receive crypto thanks to its partnership with Mr. Pay, which is available at 5,000 points of sale in major Italian cities.

Binance Gift Card supports over 270 cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin and Shiba Inu, as well as many fiat currencies. Binance Gift Card allows users to send and receive cryptocurrency in a customizable way at zero fees for both Binance and non-Binance users. Thus, the news remains positive for crypto adoption.

Related
Shiba Inu's Binance Pay Users Can Now Earn Cashback and Rewards While Spending SHIB: Details

In the past week, Binance made it known in a tweet that the Georgia-based Radisson hotel now accepts crypto payments for reservations, including Shiba Inu, Bitcoin and others supported by Binance Pay.

A recent partnership between Binance and CityPay, a Georgia-based payment service provider, makes this possible. The crypto community excitedly received the news last week that Ralph Lauren's new Miami store would be accepting crypto payments via BitPay.

The cryptocurrency payment processor BitPay supports cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Shiba Inu, Polygon and others.

Shiba Inu's burn rate soars by millions of percent

According to the Shibburn website, the Shiba Inu burn rate soared millions of percent by over 5 million (5,530,755) as the community made massive burn transactions in the last 24 hours.

In the past 24 hours, a whopping 1,106,171,150 SHIB tokens were burned in three transactions. Meanwhile, in the last seven days, a total of 1,178,830,489 SHIB tokens were burned in 26 transactions.

Related
SHIB Might Spike to $0.01 Due to These Factors Besides Burning per Shibburn Business: Details

At the time of writing, SHIB was down 1.32% in the last 24 hours to $0.00001048.

#Bitcoin #Shiba Inu
article image
About the author
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image Ripple CTO Compares XRP to Coconut, Here's Why It Is Important Analogy
04/08/2023 - 20:00
Ripple CTO Compares XRP to Coconut, Here's Why It Is Important Analogy
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image XRP Price Analysis for April 8
04/08/2023 - 18:00
XRP Price Analysis for April 8
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Stellar (XLM) Partner MoneyGram Obtains Major Award by Newsweek
04/08/2023 - 17:20
Stellar (XLM) Partner MoneyGram Obtains Major Award by Newsweek
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov