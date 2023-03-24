Shibarium Beta Releases Public Documentation: Here's What You Need to Know

Fri, 03/24/2023 - 20:23
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Shiba Inu developers have released public documentation for Shibarium beta, a layer-2 solution that aims to provide a low-cost blockchain solution for the Shiba ecosystem
Shibarium Beta Releases Public Documentation: Here's What You Need to Know
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Shiba Inu developers have released public documentation for Shibarium beta, a blockchain, layer-2 solution that aims to provide a low-cost blockchain solution for the Shiba ecosystem.

Shibarium, proposed by Ryoshi, the creator of Shiba Inu, will reduce transaction fees, with the goal of minimal or no fees, making it a more cost-effective alternative to Ethereum.

The solution uses proof-of-stake (PoS) to guarantee asset security, and side-chains to process transactions, resulting in unparalleled transaction speed and cost efficiency. In addition, the blockchain is scalable and compatible with major ERC standards, ensuring seamless integration.

Shibarium's architecture is organized into three distinct layers, known as the Bor layer, Heimdall layer, and Ethereum layer. The Ethereum layer is made up of an array of smart contracts on top of the Ethereum blockchain.

Related
Ripple Welcomes Back Ethan MacBrough, Ex-Coil Lead Scientist
Shibarium offers developers three distinct security models to use as a foundation for their DApps: Proof of Stake (PoS) security, Plasma security, and a Hybrid of Plasma and PoS. The PoS layer for Tendermint is constructed using Heimdall and Bor technologies. Once two-thirds of the validators sign a checkpoint, it is incorporated into the root chain. Validators and checkpoints are then submitted to Ethereum to ensure the security of the system.

Shibarium will provide users with an intuitive SHIB burning mechanism, and might also act as a bridge between various ecosystems. Developers can transfer tokens between 

Shibarium's fast transaction processing, scalability, security, and simplicity make it a promising blockchain, layer-2 solution for the Shiba Inu ecosystem. Shibarium aims to deliver a blockchain that is more accessible, flexible, and cost-effective to the Shiba community, and the release of the public documentation is an exciting development toward achieving that goal.

#Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shibarium
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for March 24
03/24/2023 - 19:00
Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for March 24
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Disturbing Details of "Crypto King" Abduction Come to Light
03/24/2023 - 18:30
Disturbing Details of "Crypto King" Abduction Come to Light
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Arbitrum (ARB) Token up Almost 1,000% From Bottom 24 Hours After Trading Starts
03/24/2023 - 17:00
Arbitrum (ARB) Token up Almost 1,000% From Bottom 24 Hours After Trading Starts
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
m class="card__subscribe-form" method="post" action="#" id="subscribe">

Popular

Shibarium Beta Releases Public Documentation: Here's What You Need to Know
Shibarium Beta Releases Public Documentation: Here's What You Need to Know
Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for March 24
Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for March 24
Disturbing Details of "Crypto King" Abduction Come to Light
Disturbing Details of "Crypto King" Abduction Come to Light
Arbitrum (ARB) Token up Almost 1,000% From Bottom 24 Hours After Trading Starts
Arbitrum (ARB) Token up Almost 1,000% From Bottom 24 Hours After Trading Starts
Watch: Terra's Do Kwon Leaving Court in Handcuffs
Watch: Terra's Do Kwon Leaving Court in Handcuffs
Cardano's Next Key Update Will Engage ADA Community Members
Cardano's Next Key Update Will Engage ADA Community Members
Animoca Brands Yet Again Reduces Its Metaverse Fund Expectations
Animoca Brands Yet Again Reduces Its Metaverse Fund Expectations
Ripple Welcomes Back Ethan MacBrough, Ex-Coil Lead Scientist
Ripple Welcomes Back Ethan MacBrough, Ex-Coil Lead Scientist
zkSync Opens Much-Anticipated Era Mainnet to Public. When Airdrop?
zkSync Opens Much-Anticipated Era Mainnet to Public. When Airdrop?
2.1 Million BONE Bought by This Top Exchange as Shibarium Beta Goes Live
2.1 Million BONE Bought by This Top Exchange as Shibarium Beta Goes Live
Show all