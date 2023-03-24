Shibarium Beta Releases Public Documentation: Here's What You Need to Know

Shiba Inu developers have released public documentation for Shibarium beta, a layer-2 solution that aims to provide a low-cost blockchain solution for the Shiba ecosystem

Shiba Inu developers have released public documentation for Shibarium beta, a blockchain, layer-2 solution that aims to provide a low-cost blockchain solution for the Shiba ecosystem.

Shibarium, proposed by Ryoshi, the creator of Shiba Inu, will reduce transaction fees, with the goal of minimal or no fees, making it a more cost-effective alternative to Ethereum.

The solution uses proof-of-stake (PoS) to guarantee asset security, and side-chains to process transactions, resulting in unparalleled transaction speed and cost efficiency. In addition, the blockchain is scalable and compatible with major ERC standards, ensuring seamless integration.

Shibarium's architecture is organized into three distinct layers, known as the Bor layer, Heimdall layer, and Ethereum layer. The Ethereum layer is made up of an array of smart contracts on top of the Ethereum blockchain.

Ads Ads

Shibarium offers developers three distinct security models to use as a foundation for their DApps: Proof of Stake (PoS) security, Plasma security, and a Hybrid of Plasma and PoS. The PoS layer for Tendermint is constructed using Heimdall and Bor technologies. Once two-thirds of the validators sign a checkpoint, it is incorporated into the root chain. Validators and checkpoints are then submitted to Ethereum to ensure the security of the system.

Shibarium will provide users with an intuitive SHIB burning mechanism, and might also act as a bridge between various ecosystems. Developers can transfer tokens between

Shibarium's fast transaction processing, scalability, security, and simplicity make it a promising blockchain, layer-2 solution for the Shiba Inu ecosystem. Shibarium aims to deliver a blockchain that is more accessible, flexible, and cost-effective to the Shiba community, and the release of the public documentation is an exciting development toward achieving that goal.