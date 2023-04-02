Shiba Inu Lead’s April Fools' Shibarium Prank: SHIB Community Reacts

Shiba Inu lead Kusama sparked a wave of reactions in the SHIB community with an April Fools' Day prank on social media, joking about pressing "deeply on the mainnet" of Shibarium

Shiba Inu lead developer Shytoshi Kusama, sent the SHIB community into a frenzy with an April Fools' Day prank on social media. Kusama wrote, "pressing deeply on the mainnet. jk," referring to Shibarium, a layer-2 solution for the popular meme-based cryptocurrency.

The Twitter status update created a whirlwind of reactions, as Shibarium's Public Beta PUPPYNET went live just a month ago in early March.

The SHIB community quickly took to Twitter, responding to Kusama's message with various emotions. Some users appeared to be amused by the joke, replying with a series of laughing emojis. Others expressed their disappointment, stating that they "hate jokes."

Meanwhile, some users tried to make sense of the prank's impact on the token's value, speculating that the price may have increased due to the joke. SHIB is up 4.4% over the past 24 hours, outperforming other major cryptocurrencies.

Some members of the community used the opportunity to critique the recent performance of the SHIB token, with tweets suggesting that the token had "become a joke itself these days" due to its minimal price increase.

While the reactions are mixed, the prank also managed to catch some users off guard who admitted to being briefly excited before realizing it was an April Fools' joke.

In response to the reactions, Kusama later tweeted, "HHAHA AT LEAST I PUT JKJK." By mentioning "JKJK" (short for "just kidding, just kidding"), Kusama emphasized that his initial tweet was a lighthearted prank and should not be taken seriously.