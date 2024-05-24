Advertisement
AD

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Just Lost Critical Price Level

    Advertisement
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Shiba Inu has failed to hold this important price level
    Fri, 24/05/2024 - 10:41
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Just Lost Critical Price Level
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    All struggles aside, Shiba Inu failed to gather any worthwhile positioning over and above the $0.000024 level and went down again, opening the doors to the bears. There is the potential for a bearish crossover of the 50-day and 100-day EMAs after this latest dip; otherwise, a sour picture will be painted.

    Advertisement

    This has left SHIB investors anxious after the token plunged under the important support level, recently seen at $0.000024. This was a critical support level in light of igniting the price uptrend, but the break now opens the token to greater risks. With the current price quoted at $0.00002391, the possibility of more crashes looks imminent.

    The other, more technical, indicator to watch closely is the moving averages. The 50-day EMA is about to cross below the 100-day EMA, which is not as bearish a death cross but still a strong signal of an upcoming trend aggravation. Such a pattern is usually a very strong bearish indicator and signals that the downward trend may either continue or worsen.

    HOT Stories
    Crucial “Bitcoin Godzilla” Message Issued by Michael Saylor After Ethereum ETF Approval
    Crucial “Bitcoin Godzilla” Message Issued by Michael Saylor After Ethereum ETF Approval
    Kabosu, Face of Dogecoin (DOGE) Meme, Passes Away
    3 Reasons Why Ethereum Is Not Going to Moon After ETF Approval
    Shytoshi Kusama Discusses SHIB ETF Chances: “I’ll Stay Focused on What’s Coming for SHIB”
    SHIBUSDT
    SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView

    The trading volumes have declined of late, suggesting that buyers are not interested at these levels. This lack of demand may prove difficult for SHIB to recover and make its way above the $0.000024 price level in the near term. In addition, the Relative Strength Index has fallen below the 50 level.

    Related
    Fri, 05/24/2024 - 08:41
    Kabosu, Face of Dogecoin (DOGE) Meme, Passes Away
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    There is, however, some hope. SHIB has been resilient before, and cryptocurrencies are volatile assets, so market sentiment can turn around in a few minutes. If price can hold in and around the next area of possible support — around $0.000021 — then there might still be hope of a move to the upside.

    As always, stay cautious and avoid FOMO and try to stay composed as the market is currently performing in a very unpredictable way. 

    #Shiba Inu
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

    related image Crucial “Bitcoin Godzilla” Message Issued by Michael Saylor After Ethereum ETF Approval
    2024/05/24 10:36
    Crucial “Bitcoin Godzilla” Message Issued by Michael Saylor After Ethereum ETF Approval
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Torches 12 Million Tokens Amid 867% Burn Rate Jump
    2024/05/24 10:36
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Torches 12 Million Tokens Amid 867% Burn Rate Jump
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    related image DTCC Lists Blackrock's Spot Ethereum ETF
    2024/05/24 10:36
    DTCC Lists Blackrock's Spot Ethereum ETF
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Institutional Adoption of Cryptocurrency on the Rise
    Discover the LCR (Lucre Way) Listing on XT
    Orderly Network Expands to Polygon PoS, Bringing Advanced Perpetuals Trading to Quickswap
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Just Lost Critical Price Level
    Crucial “Bitcoin Godzilla” Message Issued by Michael Saylor After Ethereum ETF Approval
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Torches 12 Million Tokens Amid 867% Burn Rate Jump
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD