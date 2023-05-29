Shiba Inu's (SHIB) Big Day Arrives With These Two Events Set to Take Off

Further insights on SHIB cold wallet to be presented at new AMA

Shiba Inu's big day has finally arrived, with two main events set to kick off. Both have to do with Shiba Inu-themed cold wallets developed in collaboration with Tangem, a Swiss-based blockchain firm.



Lucie, a Shiba ecosystem official, reminds the community of the SHIB and Tangem AMA scheduled for Monday, May 29, at 4:00 p.m. CET.

Also, the preorder for the SHIB wallet was announced to kick off on May 29. As reported, the official Shiba Inu Twitter account informed the SHIB community in a recent update that preorders for the SHIB-themed wallet would begin on that day.

Lucie, Mazrael and the Tangem team will participate in the AMA that Tangem and SHIB are hosting.

A presentation on the SHIB hardware wallet will be featured during the AMA. In addition to releasing the campaign roadmap, Tangem says it will also respond to user inquiries.

Also, a special offer announcement will be made on the preorder. At the AMA, the wallet giveaway winners will also be revealed.

The SHIB-themed cold wallets represent card-shaped vaults that can be used to secure crypto assets, including Shiba Inu ecosystem tokens (SHIB, BONE and LEASH).

Shib burn, Shiba Inu network activity growth

According to Shib Burn Twitter, 2,734,359,742 SHIB tokens have been burned through 130 separate transactions over the last seven days.

In the past 24 hours, there have been a total of 231,886,112 $SHIB tokens burned and 8 transactions. Visit https://t.co/t0eRMnyZel to view the overall total of #SHIB tokens burned, circulating supply, and more. — Shibburn (@shibburn) May 29, 2023

Meanwhile, in the last 24 hours, 231,886,112 SHIB have been burned through eight transactions.

Shiba Inu is experiencing a noticeable increase in network activity, as it just experienced the highest number of daily new addresses in three months. Crypto analyst Ali reports that 2,538 new SHIB addresses were created on May 26 alone.