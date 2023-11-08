Shiba Inu (SHIB) Holders on Telegram Alerted, Here's Reason

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Shiba Inu holders on Telegram receive a critical warning that would ensure the safety of their crypto assets as they use social media.

ShibArmy scam alerts, or Susbarium, an X page dedicated to uncovering scams, have alerted the Shiba Inu community to the presence of scammers on Telegram. Shiba Inu holders are warned to beware of scammers who send direct messages (DMs) on Telegram.

Warning: Beware of scammers on Telegram Direct Messages (DMs)



It has come to our attention that there are scammers operating on Telegram DMs, targeting unsuspecting users Shiba Ecosystem & Shibarium Tech group.



These scammers may pose as legitimate individuals or… pic.twitter.com/jZjAoe6ND0 — Shibarmy Scam Alerts (@susbarium) November 8, 2023

Susbarium reports that it has learned of scammers operating on Telegram DMs, targeting unsuspecting users of the Shiba Ecosystem and Shibarium Tech groups.

These scammers often act as reputable individuals or organizations, seeking to trick users into revealing personal information, financial information or even sending money.

Shiba Inu users should be aware of these Telegram accounts and report them as well as block them. This is to prevent others from becoming victims of such schemes.

Tips to stay safe

Susbarium outlines four ways in which Shiba Inu holders could stay safe as the activities of social media scammers proliferate.

The first step is to confirm the identity. Before communicating, they should always confirm the identity of the individual or entity. They could verify official website links or social media profiles.

The second step is to be skeptical. Shiba Inu holders should be cautious of unsolicited messages, especially those soliciting money or personal information. Scammers frequently utilize convincing tactics; therefore, it is important to remain watchful and wary.

The third goal is to safeguard sensitive information. Shiba Inu holders should avoid sharing personal data such as their address, phone number or financial information, at all costs. They must never send money or cryptocurrency in response to Telegram solicitations. This is because genuine entities will not request such information over Telegram DMs.

Finally, before acting, investment claims should be verified through official channels. The DYOR, or "do your own research" mantra, which emphasizes the need to cultivate critical sensibility, may be applicable in this scenario.