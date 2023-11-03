Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Net Flows Skyrocket by 1,666%, Here's Implication

Advertisement
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Shiba Inu netflow spikes as Shibarium enters new era
Fri, 11/03/2023 - 10:33
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Net Flows Skyrocket by 1,666%, Here's Implication
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Dog-themed cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (SHIB) has seen a massive 1,666% increase in large holders' netflows this week.

Large Holders Netflow from IntoTheBlock analyzes the amount of inflows minus outflows belonging to whale or large holder addresses and thus provides an idea of the change in position of this category of holders.

A positive surge in netflow may indicate that inflows predominate outflows and, thus, might be seen as accumulation from large holders. On the other hand, declines in large investors' inflows may indicate reduced positions or selling.

Related
SHIB Burn Rate Jumps 7,700% as Shiba Inu Price Aims New Move

Advertisement

In this case, a positive surge in SHIB net flows could indicate accumulation by whales, which would be net positive. Whales, or large holders, are typically known to accumulate more when the price dips.

At the time of writing, SHIB was seeing profit-taking and was down 2.53% in the last 24 hours to $0.00000779.

Shibarium new era begins

Shiba Inu Layer-2 solution, Shibarium, has entered a new era, with the launch of the Shib Name Service marking a watershed moment.

This is the initial step in the development of Shibdentity, a decentralized identity platform that allows users to own and govern their digital identities.

As part of the Shibdentity ecosystem, the Shib Name Service (SNS) is introduced, bringing something unique to the table: human-readable addresses.

Related
Shiba Inu's Shibarium Receives New Feature, Transactions Spike

Shibarium users will no longer need to browse difficult Shibarium addresses because SNS translates complex Shibarium addresses into simple names.

Shiba Inu has reached a new milestone in its total addresses. According to IntoTheBlock data, the total number of Shiba Inu addresses, which includes all addresses that have ever been generated and those that still contain SHIB, has reached a new high of 3.64 million.

#Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
About the author
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image PayPal v. SEC: Pro-XRP Lawyer and SEC Veteran Argue Over PayPal (PYUSD) Stablecoin's Future
2023/11/03 10:33
PayPal v. SEC: Pro-XRP Lawyer and SEC Veteran Argue Over PayPal (PYUSD) Stablecoin's Future
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Cardano (ADA) Forms Unexpected Support Amid 13% Price Jump
2023/11/03 10:33
Cardano (ADA) Forms Unexpected Support Amid 13% Price Jump
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image FTX Claims Surge to 57% as SBF Guilty on All Charges
2023/11/03 10:33
FTX Claims Surge to 57% as SBF Guilty on All Charges
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
AD