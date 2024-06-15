Advertisement
AD

    Shytoshi Kusama Addresses SHIB Army With Enigmatic Tweet: Details

    Advertisement
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Pseudonymous lead developer of Shiba Inu breaks silence with mysterious tweet
    Sat, 15/06/2024 - 8:00
    Shytoshi Kusama Addresses SHIB Army With Enigmatic Tweet: Details
    Cover image via u.today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    The mysterious Shiba Inu leader Shytoshi Kusama, who took over as leader after Ryoshi disappeared, has published a tweet after a break of 10 days. His message to the SHIB army has an enigmatic feel to it, as he shared it specifically with the SHIB army.

    "There is one thing we all share": Shytoshi Kusama

    Kusama has not been using the X social media platform often lately. The previous tweet was published two weeks ago. Several hours ago, the mysterious SHIB lead philosophically revealed something he shares with the SHIB army – “the beauty of the moon.”

    Judging by the tweet, Kusama is spending time on his own, taking a minute to relax from his hard work on Shiba Inu projects and also meditating on SHIB’s further development. He has wished the community “the most peaceful [holi(y)day] weekend of the year.”

    HOT Stories
    Shytoshi Kusama Addresses SHIB Army With Enigmatic Tweet: Details
    Shytoshi Kusama Addresses SHIB Army With Enigmatic Tweet: Details
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Reveals Important Nuance About Bitcoin (BTC)
    XRP Enters Reversal Zone, $0.00002 Shiba Inu (SHIB) Level Is Dangerous, Will Ethereum (ETH) Survive?
    More Than $200 Million Worth of Crypto Liquidated as BTC Plunges to $65K

    On June 16-17, the Islamic world celebrates Eid al-Adha. Other holidays (outside Islam) this weekend include Fresh Veggies Day, International Day of Family Remittances, Bloomsday, World Refill Day and International Day of the African Child.

    Kusama thanks Vitalik Buterin

    On June 5, the Ethereum leader published a summary of features necessary for a crypto project to have to gain his (Buterin’s) respect.

    He included on that list a public-good goal the project serves (like an art project, or a “celebrity’s favorite charity), some kind of “fun mechanics” that are about something more than just trading a token. Such an ideal project would have to “make something that lasts 10+ years,” not staying around for just a few months and then entering oblivion.

    Related
    Sat, 06/15/2024 - 06:44
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Reveals Important Nuance About Bitcoin (BTC)
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    He summarized that an ideal project for him would ensure that “even if eventually all tokens involved go to zero, the average person who participated is happy to have done so.” Buterin pointed out that this goal is always achieved by regular businesses and charities.

    Kusama cited that tweet to claim that he was “walking into a meeting now to close exactly this.” The SHIB team, he stated, is “thinking much bigger than this and on a massive scale.” He thanked Buterin, calling him “Woofmeister,” for providing these criteria that match Shiba Inu.

    #Shytoshi Kusama #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
    related image 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Reveals Important Nuance About Bitcoin (BTC)
    Jun 15, 2024 - 09:19
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Reveals Important Nuance About Bitcoin (BTC)
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    related image XRP Enters Reversal Zone, $0.00002 Shiba Inu (SHIB) Level Is Dangerous, Will Ethereum (ETH) Survive?
    Jun 15, 2024 - 07:54
    XRP Enters Reversal Zone, $0.00002 Shiba Inu (SHIB) Level Is Dangerous, Will Ethereum (ETH) Survive?
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    related image More Than $200 Million Worth of Crypto Liquidated as BTC Plunges to $65K
    Jun 15, 2024 - 09:19
    More Than $200 Million Worth of Crypto Liquidated as BTC Plunges to $65K
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Kadena Announces Partnership with Lurk Lab to Build ZK Bridge
    Artemis: Redefining the Future of Commerce with a Decentralized Marketplace
    Stage Raises $2.4M to Revolutionize the Future of Music
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Shytoshi Kusama Addresses SHIB Army With Enigmatic Tweet: Details
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Reveals Important Nuance About Bitcoin (BTC)
    XRP Enters Reversal Zone, $0.00002 Shiba Inu (SHIB) Level Is Dangerous, Will Ethereum (ETH) Survive?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD