Shytoshi Kusama Addresses SHIB Army With Enigmatic Tweet: Details

The mysterious Shiba Inu leader Shytoshi Kusama, who took over as leader after Ryoshi disappeared, has published a tweet after a break of 10 days. His message to the SHIB army has an enigmatic feel to it, as he shared it specifically with the SHIB army.

"There is one thing we all share": Shytoshi Kusama

Kusama has not been using the X social media platform often lately. The previous tweet was published two weeks ago. Several hours ago, the mysterious SHIB lead philosophically revealed something he shares with the SHIB army – “the beauty of the moon.”

Judging by the tweet, Kusama is spending time on his own, taking a minute to relax from his hard work on Shiba Inu projects and also meditating on SHIB’s further development. He has wished the community “the most peaceful [holi(y)day] weekend of the year.”

On June 16-17, the Islamic world celebrates Eid al-Adha. Other holidays (outside Islam) this weekend include Fresh Veggies Day, International Day of Family Remittances, Bloomsday, World Refill Day and International Day of the African Child.

If there is one thing we all share, it is the beauty of the moon. I sit alone staring at it, wishing you the most peaceful [holi(y)day] weekend of the year. Surely, as it is written, so shall it be.



With love,

Shy — Shytoshi Kusama™ (@ShytoshiKusama) June 15, 2024

Kusama thanks Vitalik Buterin

On June 5, the Ethereum leader published a summary of features necessary for a crypto project to have to gain his (Buterin’s) respect.

He included on that list a public-good goal the project serves (like an art project, or a “celebrity’s favorite charity), some kind of “fun mechanics” that are about something more than just trading a token. Such an ideal project would have to “make something that lasts 10+ years,” not staying around for just a few months and then entering oblivion.

He summarized that an ideal project for him would ensure that “even if eventually all tokens involved go to zero, the average person who participated is happy to have done so.” Buterin pointed out that this goal is always achieved by regular businesses and charities.

Couldn't be better timing. Walking into a meeting now to close exactly this. Well, almost exactly- we are thinking much bigger than this and on a massive scale. I'll show this to the team for validation. Thanks Woofmeister. :) @VitalikButerin https://t.co/Y4luBnR1OE — Shytoshi Kusama™ (@ShytoshiKusama) June 5, 2024

Kusama cited that tweet to claim that he was “walking into a meeting now to close exactly this.” The SHIB team, he stated, is “thinking much bigger than this and on a massive scale.” He thanked Buterin, calling him “Woofmeister,” for providing these criteria that match Shiba Inu.