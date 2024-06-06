Advertisement
AD

    Mastercard Users Can Now Buy XRP, SHIB and Other Coins on Binance Once Again

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    It is now possible for Mastercard users to buy slew of cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, XRP and Shiba Inu, once again
    Thu, 6/06/2024 - 15:18
    Mastercard Users Can Now Buy XRP, SHIB and Other Coins on Binance Once Again
    Cover image via stock.adobe.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    In a major reversal, payments giant Mastercard has reportedly resumed support for Binance users.

    Advertisement

    Last August, Mastercard, which boasts the second-largest payments network, pulled the plug on the largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume in the world. This coincided with Binance's mounting legal troubles. In June 2023, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission took Binance to court, accusing it of operating as an unlicensed trading platform in the U.S. while violating U.S. securities laws.

    Related
    Wed, 05/29/2024 - 15:52
    Mastercard Issues New Crypto Announcement: Key Details Revealed
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    HOT Stories
    Shiba Inu: Crucial Telegram Alert Issued to SHIB Holders, Here's Reason
    Shiba Inu: Crucial Telegram Alert Issued to SHIB Holders, Here's Reason
    Breaking: Robinhood to Buy Crypto Giant Bitstamp
    $1.5 Billion in AUM, Major Trends for 2024-2025 and Market-Making Across Three Bull Runs: Interview With CLS Global CEO Filipp Veselov
    Ripple CTO Issues Crucial Warning to XRP Community

    Binance's legal woes reached a tipping point in late 2023, when it was forced to shell out $4.3 billion in order to settle with the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) after pleading guilty to allowing rampant money laundering on the exchange. Changpeng Zhao, the exchange's longtime CEO, resigned and was later sentenced to four months behind bars. 

    In an attempt to improve Binance's tarnished image, Richard Teng, the exchange's new boss, has repeatedly stressed the importance of regulatory compliance.

    Mastercard's U-turn came after the company had assessed Binance's recent efforts to implement enhanced controls. However, the ability to conduct future purchases is contingent on future reviews conducted by the credit card behemoth. 

    Related
    Tue, 02/28/2023 - 13:36
    Visa and Mastercard Back Out of Crypto Deals
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    Mastercard has long been a crypto-curious company, specifically focusing on the promise of blockchain technology for enhancing payments. 

    In 2018, it emerged as one of the top companies by a number of blockchain-related patents, alongside such names as IBM and Alibaba. In 2020, it started testing the viability of stablecoins for conducting payments in partnership with Circle. In 2022, it forged a partnership with cryptocurrency payment app MoonPay to make it possible for its customers to purchase non-fungible tokens.

    #Mastercard
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    related image Shiba Inu: Crucial Telegram Alert Issued to SHIB Holders, Here's Reason
    Jun 06, 2024 - 15:12
    Shiba Inu: Crucial Telegram Alert Issued to SHIB Holders, Here's Reason
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image Mysterious $250 Million Bitcoin Transfer Stuns Major US Exchange
    Jun 06, 2024 - 15:12
    Mysterious $250 Million Bitcoin Transfer Stuns Major US Exchange
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image Bitcoiner Michael Saylor's Call to Action as Bitcoin (BTC) Trades Above $71,100
    Jun 06, 2024 - 15:12
    Bitcoiner Michael Saylor's Call to Action as Bitcoin (BTC) Trades Above $71,100
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    B2BinPay v20 – Boosted Capabilities with TRX Staking and Expanded Blockchain Support
    BetFury Announces $20 Million Cryptodrop Event
    LIX Expands Partnership with ComAve to the French Football League, Featuring Lyon Football Club
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Mastercard Users Can Now Buy XRP, SHIB and Other Coins on Binance Once Again
    Shiba Inu: Crucial Telegram Alert Issued to SHIB Holders, Here's Reason
    Mysterious $250 Million Bitcoin Transfer Stuns Major US Exchange
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD