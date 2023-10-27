Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Forms Major Bullish Pattern

Advertisement
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Shiba Inu (SHIB), trending cryptocurrency, showcases promising bullish flag pattern, hinting at potential upswing in market
Fri, 10/27/2023 - 16:00
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Forms Major Bullish Pattern
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The Shiba Inu (SHIB) meme is signaling a potential upswing in the market, with a bullish flag being recently spotted on its chart. The Dogecoin competitor is currently trading at $0.00000782.

Advertisement

Deciphering bullish flag

A close look at the chart attached by the trader indicates that SHIB is undergoing a bullish flag formation, a classic technical analysis pattern that often suggests a continuation of an existing trend. 

The flag pattern is characterized by an initial sharp upward move, known as the flagpole, followed by a consolidating phase that creates the "flag" shape. 

Once the price breaks out above the consolidation zone, it is generally seen as a sign of an impending upward surge. 

Related
Shibarium Witnesses 3.5 Million Transaction Milestone After 493% Surge

The green arrow on the chart emphasizes the potential trajectory of this breakout, pointing toward higher price levels.

SHIB's price performance

Currently ranked 19th in terms of market capitalization, Shiba Inu boasts a price of $0.00000781 after a modest 0.7% increase. 

Over the past day, SHIB has oscillated between a low of $0.00000765 and a high of $0.00000793, showcasing little volatility.  

However, it remains to be seen whether there is enough bullish momentum for the SHIB cryptocurrency to erase another zero.

#Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
About the author
article image
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Peter Brandt Shares BTC Price Chart That Rarely Misses, SHIB Breaks New Record, Elon Musk's Post Raises Questions from XRP and SHIB Armies: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
2023/10/27 16:02
Peter Brandt Shares BTC Price Chart That Rarely Misses, SHIB Breaks New Record, Elon Musk's Post Raises Questions from XRP and SHIB Armies: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
related image Cardano Summit 2023: Cardano Spot Reports Live From Dubai
2023/10/27 16:02
Cardano Summit 2023: Cardano Spot Reports Live From Dubai
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image SHIB: Bottom Signals Everywhere – Trader Scott Melker
2023/10/27 16:02
SHIB: Bottom Signals Everywhere – Trader Scott Melker
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
AD