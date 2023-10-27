Shibarium Witnesses 3.5 Million Transaction Milestone After 493% Surge

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In a recent development, Shibarium, the innovative blockchain venture pioneered by the Shiba Inu team, has accomplished a groundbreaking feat, achieving an astonishing 3.5 million transactions within a mere two months of its launch.

This significant milestone was reached following an unprecedented surge in transactional activity, skyrocketing from 12,690 to a jaw-dropping 62,669 — an incredible 493% increase in just one day. This increase coincided with an uptick in the value of Shiba Inu (SHIB), which rose by more than 16% this week alone.

Consequently, SHIB attained its highest mark since the conclusion of the summer.

Shibarium achievements

Fully launched just last August, Shibarium has exceeded all expectations, showcasing exceptional performance in a remarkably short span of time. Its achievements extend beyond the remarkable milestone of 3.5 million transactions.

Currently, Shibarium boasts an impressive 1.257 million participating addresses, indicating a strong and active user base. Additionally, the platform has successfully generated over 1.36 million blocks, further solidifying its robustness and reliability.

As the team behind Shibarium continues to innovate and refine its platform, the SHIB community eagerly anticipates further advancements and developments. Outstanding performance and growing influence underscore Shibarium's pivotal role in shaping the future of the SHIB ecosystem and the broader blockchain landscape.