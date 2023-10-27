Advertisement
Shibarium Witnesses 3.5 Million Transaction Milestone After 493% Surge

article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Shiba Inu blockchain Shibarium sets new record after abnormal 493% transaction growth
Fri, 10/27/2023 - 13:14
Cover image via www.freepik.com

In a recent development, Shibarium, the innovative blockchain venture pioneered by the Shiba Inu team, has accomplished a groundbreaking feat, achieving an astonishing 3.5 million transactions within a mere two months of its launch.

Related
SHIB Team Extends Support to This Top Exchange, Here's Their Request to CEO

This significant milestone was reached following an unprecedented surge in transactional activity, skyrocketing from 12,690 to a jaw-dropping 62,669 — an incredible 493% increase in just one day. This increase coincided with an uptick in the value of Shiba Inu (SHIB), which rose by more than 16% this week alone.

""
SHIB to USD by CoinMarketCap

Consequently, SHIB attained its highest mark since the conclusion of the summer.

Shibarium achievements

Fully launched just last August, Shibarium has exceeded all expectations, showcasing exceptional performance in a remarkably short span of time. Its achievements extend beyond the remarkable milestone of 3.5 million transactions.

""
Source: Shibariumscan

Currently, Shibarium boasts an impressive 1.257 million participating addresses, indicating a strong and active user base. Additionally, the platform has successfully generated over 1.36 million blocks, further solidifying its robustness and reliability.

Related
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burn Rate up 323% as Buyers Quiver

As the team behind Shibarium continues to innovate and refine its platform, the SHIB community eagerly anticipates further advancements and developments. Outstanding performance and growing influence underscore Shibarium's pivotal role in shaping the future of the SHIB ecosystem and the broader blockchain landscape.

About the author
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

