Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD
    Advertisement

    Shiba Inu (SHIB): Failed Recovery Causes More Volume Drop

    Advertisement
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Shiba Inu's recovery has failed, and it is causing even more volume drop
    Thu, 26/12/2024 - 8:40
    Shiba Inu (SHIB): Failed Recovery Causes More Volume Drop
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Shiba Inu's recent recovery attempt failed, and the price was unable to break above the crucial 100 EMA resistance level, resulting in a major setback. As a result of this significant drop in bullish momentum, traders and investors are beginning to doubt whether a long-term upward trend is possible. SHIB is currently trading at about $0.00002215, reversing its recent rally attempt. 

    Advertisement

    As a powerful resistance, the 100 EMA, which is located at roughly $0.00002255, rejected the price and indicated that bearish sentiment would persist. The market lacks the conviction necessary to push SHIB higher, so the recovery attempt has essentially been terminated due to the inability to surpass this level. 

    Article image
    SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView

    A further cause for concern is the apparent decline in trading volume, which indicates a decline in interest in the token. Lack of market participant support is frequently indicated by lower volume during a failed recovery, which makes it challenging for the price to maintain any bullish momentum. This implies that there is less speculative interest in SHIB — especially since there have not been any notable market catalysts. 

    HOT Stories
    Shiba Inu (SHIB): This Price Move Not Enough, Solana (SOL) Gets 13% Back: Only Beginning? Ethereum (ETH) Massive Price Drive to Begin Here?
    Ripple Exec Takes Dig at SEC on Christmas
    Ethereum's Buterin Weighs In on AGI Threats
    Solana (SOL) Price Rebound Can End Here, This Is Why

    Related
    Shiba Inu (SHIB): This Price Move Not Enough, Solana (SOL) Gets 13% Back: Only Beginning? Ethereum (ETH) Massive Price Drive to Begin Here?
    Thu, 12/26/2024 - 00:01
    Shiba Inu (SHIB): This Price Move Not Enough, Solana (SOL) Gets 13% Back: Only Beginning? Ethereum (ETH) Massive Price Drive to Begin Here?
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    Advertisement

    In the future, Shiba Inu will find immediate support near the 200 EMA, which is roughly $0.00002055. A break of this barrier might cause the price to drop further, possibly reaching the psychological support zone of $0.0001900. For SHIB to regain bullish momentum and target the next resistance near $0.00002494, it must reclaim the 100 EMA at $0.00002255.

    Notwithstanding the relative expansion of the overall market, Shiba Inu's poor performance underscores its difficulties in staying relevant to investors. SHIB is still under pressure for the time being, and its future depends on finding new investors and maintaining important support levels. To determine whether an asset is likely to revert, keep an eye on the volume and various momentum indicators that directly affect the trend strength of SHIB.

    #Shiba Inu
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Dec 26, 2024 - 5:55
    Japanese Government Skeptical of Bitcoin Reserve
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Title news
    NewsCrypto Market Review
    Dec 26, 2024 - 0:01
    Shiba Inu (SHIB): This Price Move Not Enough, Solana (SOL) Gets 13% Back: Only Beginning? Ethereum (ETH) Massive Price Drive to Begin Here?
    NewsCrypto Market Review
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Dec 22, 2024 - 18:30
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Dec 8, 2024 - 18:00
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    News
    Dec 5, 2024 - 3:26
    Bitcoin Hits $100,000 for the First Time in History
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    Opinions
    Dec 1, 2024 - 19:00
    XRP Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 24, 2024 - 18:00
    Bitcoin Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Conversational AI & Customer Experience Summit 2025 Asia
    LBank Awarded Best CEX at Crypto.News Awards 2024
    Gate Group Announces Acquisition of Coin Master Co., Ltd., Officially Entering the Japanese Market
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Shiba Inu (SHIB): Failed Recovery Causes More Volume Drop
    Japanese Government Skeptical of Bitcoin Reserve
    Shiba Inu (SHIB): This Price Move Not Enough, Solana (SOL) Gets 13% Back: Only Beginning? Ethereum (ETH) Massive Price Drive to Begin Here?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD