    Shiba Inu Team Member Has Crucial Warning for SHIB Community: Details

    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Warning comes in wake of hacking incidents targeting well-known figures and projects within Shiba inu ecosystem
    Wed, 27/03/2024 - 14:45
    Shiba Inu Team Member Has Crucial Warning for SHIB Community: Details
    The Shiba Inu team has issued an urgent warning to its fervent community: be cautious of clicking on links from prominent accounts promising unexpected rewards.

    Lucie, a Shiba Inu team member shared on X what she refers to as a Twitter Warning Update, in which she cautions Shiba Inu users to beware of clicking links from prominent accounts announcing unexpected rewards, as these are likely from hacked accounts. She urges them never to connect their wallets to websites shared by these accounts.

    This advisory comes in the wake of a series of hacking incidents targeting well-known figures and projects within the Shiba Inu ecosystem.

    Lucie flagged one such incident regarding the Mantra protocol, an NFT marketplace on Shibarium whose X account is suspected of being hacked. She warns against interacting with Mantra Protocol's X handle until further notice urging the Shiba Inu community to stay safe.

    Lucie's key warning emphasizes the importance of vigilance and skepticism, especially when dealing with offers that seem too good to be true. Shiba Inu users are urged to double-check sources and avoid engaging with any suspicious content, no matter how enticing the proposition may appear.

    Attention Shiba Inu Holders: Vital Insights Unveiled for SHIB Names

    In positive news for the Shiba Inu community, Shib Names have officially launched in public access, which means it is open to everyone.

    D3, an official identity service for Web3 communities and its Shiba Inu partner, teases some exciting new developments planned over the next couple of weeks, including adding wallet mapping and the launch of the D3 Marketplace, where users will be able to buy, sell and make offers on Shib Names.

    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

