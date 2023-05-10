Shiba Inu (SHIB) Community, Huobi to Host Epic Twitter Space Discussion: Details

The Shiba Inu community, or "Shib army," and top crypto exchange Huobi are uniting to host a Twitter Space discussion. The epic Twitter Space is scheduled for May 11 at 1:00 p.m. UTC or 9:00 p.m. SGT.
According to the announcement, Digarch Stan, Shibarium Tech Discord moderator, and Mazrael, a Shiba Eternity team member, will share the journey of SHIB and its ecosystem, along with some industry insights.
#Huobi x #SHIB Army Twitter Space!@Digarch & @_Mazrael_ will share the journey of $SHIB, & its ecosystem, along with some industry insights.— Huobi (@HuobiGlobal) May 10, 2023
As reported, Lucie, a Shiba Inu-focused Twitter account, shared a screenshot from Shibarium's Discord channel, which hinted about the AMA with the Huobi crypto exchange and possibly one with Certik and a potential partnership.
The Shiba Inu community should keep a close eye out for any announcements that might be made, perhaps regarding the anticipated Shiba Inu cold wallet.
An initial announcement regarding the Shiba Inu cold wallet hinted that Shiba Inu would be teaming up with Huobi and Certik to facilitate the wallet's launch.
Shiba Inu's BONE lists on Indian crypto exchange
Giottus, an Indian-based crypto exchange, has announced the listing of Shiba Inu governance token BONE on its platform with the BONE/INR trading pair.
Get ready for the launch of the $BONE and $BRISE tokens, the newest additions to our platform.— Giottus Crypto Platform (@giottus) May 9, 2023
Pair: #BRISE/INR, #BONE/INR @Shibtoken @bitgertbrise #BONE #Shibarium #ShibariumBETA #SHIBARMY #ShibaArmy #Shiba #Shiboshis #SHIB $BONE $SHIB $LEASH #BRISE #Bitget pic.twitter.com/RsIPbEXpXI
As reported, Giottus said it had listened to the Shiba Inu community's decision and, hence, decided to list BONE.
At the time of writing, BONE was marginally down in the last 24 hours at $0.79. Likewise, Shiba Inu's SHIB was also marginally up in the last 24 hours at $0.000088. According to Shibburn, a total of 9,818,489 SHIB tokens were burned in the last 24 hours in three transactions.