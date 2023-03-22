Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burn Rate up Enormous 4,600%, What's Happening?

Wed, 03/22/2023 - 09:02
Arman Shirinyan
Shiba Inu's burn rate is on massive increase, though price shows almost no dynamics on market
Recently, the well-known meme-inspired digital currency, Shiba Inu (SHIB), has observed a remarkable increase in its burn rate, soaring to nearly 5,000%. Despite this, the token's value has remained stagnant, showing no significant change for the past two weeks.

The term "burn rate" denotes the proportion of tokens removed from circulation, effectively shrinking the total supply of the asset. In theory, the dramatic increase in Shiba Inu's burn rate should lead to a higher valuation of the cryptocurrency due to the diminishing supply. However, the token's market price has remained relatively stable, perplexing investors.

For the past two weeks, Shiba Inu has experienced limited price fluctuations, signaling that large-scale traders and investors remain uncertain about the digital currency's future trajectory. This extraordinary leap in burn rate has not provided market players with any definitive guidance, contributing to the prevailing ambiguity.

Typically, a rising burn rate leads to an increase in asset prices due to reduced supply. This is based on the fundamental economic principle of supply and demand — as the availability of an asset decreases while demand remains consistent or expands, the asset's price should appreciate. Nevertheless, the correlation between burn rate and price can be complex, as various other factors may also impact market trends.

Another important aspect to consider is the influence of major traders and investors, commonly referred to as "whales." These market participants can significantly affect cryptocurrency price movements. Given SHIB's stagnant price despite the escalated burn rate, it is possible that whales are cautiously monitoring market conditions, waiting for an unambiguous signal about the token's future course before making their next move.

About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

