    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burn Rate Shoots up 33,818%, What's Going On?

    Advertisement
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Shiba Inu metrics are soaring to moon
    Fri, 27/09/2024 - 10:25
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burn Rate Shoots up 33,818%, What's Going On?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The Shiba Inu (SHIB) burn rate has skyrocketed by a massive 33,818%, the largest surge recorded in the past few months. Per data from Shibburn, this burn rate has led to a total of 1,884,288,401 SHIB torched, the most significant one-day burn recorded this quarter.

    Advertisement

    Shiba Inu back

    Shiba Inu remains one of the most watched tokens on the market and arguably the best-performing token in the top 100 today. As of this writing, the price has skyrocketed by more than 14% to $0.00001937, slightly lower than the intra-day high of $0.00001967.

    Related
    SHIB Lead Kusama Reacts with Mysterious Tweet As SHIB Price Breaks Out
    Fri, 09/27/2024 - 06:57
    SHIB Lead Kusama Reacts with Mysterious Tweet As SHIB Price Breaks Out
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    According to the current market outlook, the SHIB 24-hour trading volume has skyrocketed by over 124% to $1,350,670,820 as trader sentiment enters a new level. With the latest burn rate surge, 410,730,725,592,430 SHIB have been sent to dead wallets since the token’s inception.

    Article image
    SHIB Burn Rate. Source: Shibburn

    With this, the Shiba Inu project still has a total circulating supply of 583,500,849,670,245 SHIB. The meme coin project is implementing different avenues to reduce this supply, with the latest being the launch of ShibTorch, a burn portal on Shibarium.

    This 1.8 billion SHIB incinerated is the best performance that ShibTorch has recorded since its launch in August.

    SHIB amid meme coin competition

    Shiba Inu is looking to reinstate its influence in pursuing Dogecoin (DOGE), the dominant meme coin in the industry. Per their 24-hour price changes, SHIB’s surge has surpassed its rivals, as its 15% surge dwarfs DOGE’s 8% and PEPE’s 8.8% rally.

    Related
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Ecosystem Stunned as 24-Hour Shibarium Fees Jump Over 2,190%
    Thu, 09/26/2024 - 12:40
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Ecosystem Stunned as 24-Hour Shibarium Fees Jump Over 2,190%
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    However, PEPE is notably outshining, having rallied by more than 17% in 24 hours. At this rate, PEPE has finally cleared one zero, as teased in an earlier U.Today report.

    Shiba Inu remains a reference token in the meme coin ecosystem, and its metrics show that sentiment is growing overall.

    #Shiba Inu
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Sep 27, 2024 - 9:31
    Satoshi Nakamoto Ally Confirms 'Uptober'
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Title news
    News
    Sep 27, 2024 - 8:49
    SEC Expected to Appeal Ripple Case by Agency’s Former Lawyer
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Sep 21, 2024 - 13:18
    Tron (TRX) Price Is Bullish, But There's Catch
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Sep 19, 2024 - 9:45
    Shib Army, Decentralized Advertising in Web3 and LTDToken Prospects: Interview With Shib Dream
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Sep 17, 2024 - 10:38
    Harnessing AI and Data for Business Innovation: Interview with Devkit.agency CEO Bogdan Ivanov
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    News
    Sep 11, 2024 - 10:26
    U.Today Becomes Third Most-Visited Crypto Website in World, Similarweb Says
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Aug 31, 2024 - 11:00
    Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Rebound in September?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Webs Week 2024 Delivers an Exceptional Networking and Knowledge Exchange Experience
    BITmarkets Releases End-Year Update Highlighting Key Crypto Game-Changers for 2024
    EOS Network significantly upgrades with 1-Second Transaction Finality
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burn Rate Shoots up 33,818%, What's Going On?
    Satoshi Nakamoto Ally Confirms 'Uptober'
    SEC Expected to Appeal Ripple Case by Agency’s Former Lawyer
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD