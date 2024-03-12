Shiba Inu (SHIB) Bears in Action as Price Slips 19%

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is currently buckling under its weight with bears springing into action to force a negative close on March 11. At the time of writing, Shiba Inu is changing hands for $0.00003216, down by 7.16% in the past 24 hours. The selloff is further extended on the monthly timeframe as the token has given up over 19% of its valuation over the past week.

Healthy Correction or Doomsday Signal?

Shiba Inu has stayed resilient over the past month where it has managed to keep 245% of its growth surge. The memecoin has printed multiple records in the past month including clearing a Zero and turning the $0.00001 level to long-term support.

Shiba Inu has now also turned the $0.00002 and $0.00003 price levels into support zones that even the current slip in price has not been able to impact. Overall, Shiba Inu seeks to capitalize on its 238% growth over the past month to build new momentum on the current price level.

The Shiba Inu rally is a delicate one because it is merely riding on the wings of Bitcoin (ATH), the cryptocurrency that printed multiple All-Time Highs (ATHs) over the past week. With the impact of a deeper correlation with Bitcoin compared to its internal fundamentals, SHIB might only see as much growth as the broader market will permit.

Key Targets in Focus

As far as Shiba Inu is concerned, the primary target remains to retest its ATH above the $0.00008 mark in the short term. While this still remains a daunting task for the digital currency, members of the Shib Army are more optimistic overall with a longer-term target to erase another zero from its current market valuation.

Clearing a zero will ultimately take it closer to achieving its dream of flipping Dogecoin (DOGE) and soaring to the $0.01 price mark in the long term.