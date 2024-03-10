Advertisement
Bitcoin (BTC) Hits ATH on Coinbase: It's More Important Than Price

article image
Arman Shirinyan
Bitcoin has hit another all-time high, and it might be more crucial than price
Sun, 10/03/2024 - 13:50
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Bitcoin's spot trading volumes on Coinbase have soared, hitting all-time highs (ATH) even as the price has yet to break past its peak. This surge in volume speaks volumes about the underlying strength of the market and may very well be a more significant indicator than the price itself.

Volume represents the total number of shares or contracts traded within a specified time frame. For Bitcoin on Coinbase, the increasing volume signifies heightened activity and interest, which is a vital sign of a healthy bull market. It indicates not only the conviction of buyers but also suggests that new capital is entering the market, which can lead to sustained upward momentum in price.

BTCUSD
Bitcoin/USD Chart by TradingView

The fundamental importance of climbing volume cannot be overstated. It is often the precursor to significant price movements as it implies the accumulation of assets by large players, known colloquially as "whales." Moreover, robust trading volumes can lead to greater liquidity, which attracts institutional investors, further propelling the momentum.

Turning our attention to the specific price analysis of BTC, the current TradingView chart showcases Bitcoin in a strong uptrend, with local support established around the $59,965 mark, aligning closely with the 50-day moving average. This level has been a consistent line of defense against any bearish attempts, reinforcing the bullish outlook.

Conversely, resistance looms at the psychological landmark of $70,000. Breaking this level with high volume could pave the way for uncharted territory in Bitcoin's price discovery. However, the possibility of a price reversal always exists, particularly if we see a volume decline, which may indicate waning interest or profit-taking.

#Bitcoin
