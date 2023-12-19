Tron Founder Justin Sun Withdraws 77 Billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Following 500 Billion Withdrawal, What's Motive?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In a surprising turn of events, Justin Sun, the founder of Tron, has made yet another substantial withdrawal of Shiba Inu (SHIB) tokens, further deepening the mystery surrounding his motives. Following a massive 500 billion SHIB withdrawal earlier this week, Sun has now moved approximately 77 billion SHIB tokens from Binance, valued at around $810,000, according to a tweet from blockchain security firm PeckShieldAlert.

As previously reported by U.Today, the recent withdrawal adds to a series of significant transactions orchestrated by Sun in recent days. Among the list of tokens withdrawn from Binance are 127,510 Chainlink (LINK) tokens worth $1.85 million, 202,385 Storj (STORJ) tokens valued at $200,000, 53.68 billion Pepe (PEPE) tokens amounting to $76.7K and 13,904 dYdX (DYDX) tokens with a value of $43,000.

Justin Sun's strategic shift

Sun's unanticipated move into meme coins and promising projects was first disclosed on May 11, when he took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce his decision. In his tweet, Sun announced that he had decided to commence actively trading meme coins and some promising projects through his public address.

This move has left the cryptocurrency community speculating about Justin Sun's intentions and the potential impact on the market. Some observers believe that Sun's active involvement in trading these tokens could influence their prices and market dynamics, while others raise concerns about the lack of transparency and potential risks associated with such high-stakes transactions.