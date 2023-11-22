Advertisement
Shiba Inu Partner Bad Idea (BAD) Unveils Exciting New Upgrade

article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Bad Idea AI launches exciting update that might benefit Shibarium community
Wed, 11/22/2023 - 13:45
Shiba Inu Partner Bad Idea (BAD) Unveils Exciting New Upgrade
Shiba Inu's AI partner, Bad Idea AI (BAD), has announced an exciting update that would benefit the Shiba Inu and Shibarium communities.

Bad Idea AI has released Version 3.0 of its AI Chatbot for Telegram. The update is expected to provide a range of new features centered on enhanced personalization, robust security and an easy user experience, which are designed to transform user interaction with advanced AI technology.

The upgrade includes numerous significant improvements, including an automated knowledge updating mechanism that ensures the chatbot is constantly supplied with the most up-to-date and relevant information.

Others include context-aware memory and an enhanced conversation recollection feature that provides tailored interactions by remembering and referencing previous conversations with individual users.

In addition, the update also introduces advanced data sanitization and a robust attribution mechanism to prevent misuse, along with additional measures to protect personal information.

Bad Idea AI recently revealed that its AI Chatbot had joined the Shibarium Tech Telegram channel with the mission of amplifying Shibarium projects in harmony with the Shib Paper.  In its dedication to the Shiba Inu community, BAD Idea AI provided free support for Shibarium-based initiatives at the time with its AI chatbot training model.

Bad Idea AI states that its collaboration with Shiba Inu aims to grow the Layer-2 solution Shibarium with AI-centric capabilities.

About the author
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

