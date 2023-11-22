Shiba Inu Partner Bad Idea (BAD) Unveils Exciting New Upgrade

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Shiba Inu's AI partner, Bad Idea AI (BAD), has announced an exciting update that would benefit the Shiba Inu and Shibarium communities.

Bad Idea AI has released Version 3.0 of its AI Chatbot for Telegram. The update is expected to provide a range of new features centered on enhanced personalization, robust security and an easy user experience, which are designed to transform user interaction with advanced AI technology.

The upgrade includes numerous significant improvements, including an automated knowledge updating mechanism that ensures the chatbot is constantly supplied with the most up-to-date and relevant information.

Bad Idea AI proudly announces the launch of Version 3.0 of its AI Chatbot for Telegram, a groundbreaking update that redefines user interaction with advanced AI technology. This latest version introduces a suite of new features @YahooFinance https://t.co/icxkUj0suu — Bad Idea AI (@badideaai) November 22, 2023

Others include context-aware memory and an enhanced conversation recollection feature that provides tailored interactions by remembering and referencing previous conversations with individual users.

In addition, the update also introduces advanced data sanitization and a robust attribution mechanism to prevent misuse, along with additional measures to protect personal information.

Bad Idea AI recently revealed that its AI Chatbot had joined the Shibarium Tech Telegram channel with the mission of amplifying Shibarium projects in harmony with the Shib Paper. In its dedication to the Shiba Inu community, BAD Idea AI provided free support for Shibarium-based initiatives at the time with its AI chatbot training model.

Bad Idea AI states that its collaboration with Shiba Inu aims to grow the Layer-2 solution Shibarium with AI-centric capabilities.