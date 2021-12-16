Shiba Inu Now Accepted at South America's Largest Virtual Reality Club via BitPay

Thu, 12/16/2021 - 13:40
Tomiwabold Olajide
South America's largest virtual reality club to accept Shiba Inu and other cryptos through BitPay
Shiba Inu Now Accepted at South America's Largest Virtual Reality Club via BitPay
Shiba Inu is now accepted by the largest virtual reality club in North and South America through BitPay. Shiba Inu support was recently added on BitPay, thus allowing purchases at merchants who accept BitPay or where a gift card can be purchased through its wallet.

The largest virtual reality club in North and South America, VR World, has announced that the company is accepting cryptocurrency for payment for goods and services from BitPay. VR World remains an active player in the NFT space, even hosting the official afterparty for the NFT NYC conference in November.

"After VR World hosted the official afterparty for NFT NYC conference last month, it became clear to us - cryptocurrency has entered everyday life," according to Leo Tsimmer, CEO of VR World.

On Dec. 9, cryptocurrency payment service platform BitPay announced that merchants on its network can now accept Shiba Inu for payments and that consumers can buy, store and swap the dog-themed coin in the BitPay Wallet app.

Aside from Shiba Inu, the list of other supported coins on BitPay include Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Wrapped Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Litecoin and five USD-pegged stablecoins.

Shiba Inu's growing acceptance

Flexa, a cryptocurrency payments company backed by the Winklevoss twins, recently added support for Shiba Inu, implying that SHIB holders can now spend it at roughly 40,000 stores across the U.S.

Meanwhile, the SHIB price continues to consolidate in a triangular pattern as investors seek clues as to the next action. SHIB presently ranks 13th largest at the present price of $0.0000336, according to CoinMarketCap data.

About the author
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst, technical analyst and experienced fund manager. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

