    Original U.Today article

    DOGE, SHIB and BONK Price Prediction for March 26

    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    How long may rise of DOGE, SHIB and BONK last?
    Tue, 26/03/2024 - 15:36
    Cover image via www.tradingview.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The correction might have finished on the cryptocurrency market, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    DOGE/USD

    DOGE is one of the biggest gainers today, rocketing by 7.12%.

    Image by TradingView

    On the daily chart, one should pay attention to the daily bar closure in terms of the level of $0.1848. If the candle closes above that mark and with no long wick, growth may continue to the $0.20 zone until the end of the week.

    DOGE is trading at $0.1842 at press time.

    SHIB/USD

    The rate of SHIB has followed DOGE, growing by 12.63%.

    Image by TradingView

    From the technical point of view, SHIB is looking more bullish than DOGE as its price has already broken the resistance of $0.00003020. 

    If the situation does not change by the end of the day, there is a chance to see a test of the $0.000034-$0.000036 zone soon.

    SHIB is trading at $0.00003107 at press time.

    BONK/USD

    BONK is the biggest gainer today, going up by 13.56%.

    Image by TradingView

    The price of BONK keeps rising after yesterday's bullish closure. At the moment, there are no bearish signals yet, which means traders may witness a further upward move to the next resistance level of $0.00003050 within a few days.

    BONK is trading at $0.00002643 at press time.

    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

