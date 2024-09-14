    Shiba Inu: Major Notice Goes Out for SHIB Community, Here's Why

    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Major notice goes out for Shiba Inu and broader crypto community
    Sat, 14/09/2024 - 11:22
    Shiba Inu: Major Notice Goes Out for SHIB Community, Here's Why
    The Shiba Inu (SHIB) community has just received an important notice. As the dog-themed cryptocurrency expands, ShibArmy Scam Alerts has issued a wake-up call for Shiba Inu and the broader crypto community.

    In a tweet that ShibArmy Scam Alerts captioned "Protecting Communities from Scams, FUD, and Deception," the Shiba Inu-focused X account urges crypto holders to stay vigilant in the fast-paced world of cryptocurrencies.

    ShibArmy Scam Alerts highlights the crucial role moderators on platforms like Telegram or Discord play in keeping the community safe. Mods are always on high alert, frequently warning the community about phishing attacks, fake projects and other deceptive tactics that can cause major losses.

    Copycat projects and impersonators pose a serious risk in the crypto space. These bad actors try to trick innocent investors by mimicking real projects, which can result in people losing money. Likewise, FUD (fear, uncertainty and doubt) and misinformation remain among the biggest threats to any crypto community. Misinformation can spread like wildfire, causing panic and affecting the market.

    In this regard, strict rules created by mods help create a barrier against these threats across all crypto projects.

    SHIB price jumps

    At the time of writing, Shiba Inu was rising along the general crypto market, up 1.17% in the last 24 hours to $0.0000138.

    The price of Bitcoin rose toward the weekend, hitting its highest mark since the start of September as traders grew more confident that the Federal Reserve’s upcoming meeting would yield a jumbo-sized rate cut.

    In Shiba Inu-related news, Shibarium’s major upgrade is set for 2:30 a.m. ET on Friday with big changes like the Bor upgrade (v1.3.7) and Cancun hard fork to boost performance, security and scalability.

    The Puppynet hard fork would allow Shibarium to become faster, more secure and more efficient, opening the door for a wider range of decentralized applications and services and is set to occur at block number 4697000 this Friday.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
