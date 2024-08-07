    Shiba Inu Lead Shytoshi Will Not Be Surprised If This Prediction by Vitalik Comes True

    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Vitalik Buterin's optimistic Ethereum vision gains support from Shiba Inu's Shytoshi Kusama as Shibarium shows awesome growth in its first year
    Wed, 7/08/2024 - 9:36
    Cover image via U.Today
    Vitalik Buterin, who co-founded Ethereum, recently shared an optimistic forecast about the future of Ethereum's ecosystem. He highlighted some big improvements in cross-L2 interoperability that could make a big difference to how users experience Layer 1, rollups and sidechains.

    Buterin highlighted the commitment and drive within the Ethereum community to tackle these interoperability issues and set out a plan for how these improvements will be made.

    In response to Buterin's prediction, Shytoshi Kusama, the anonymous lead of the Shiba Inu (SHIB) community and development, posted a short reaction: "I wouldn't be surprised." Kusama's response is worth noting, given that Shiba Inu's own Layer-2 EVM blockchain solution, Shibarium, is marking its first anniversary this August.

    Shibarium's year

    Shibarium has made some great progress over the past year. The numbers show some impressive growth: an average block time of 26.726 seconds, over 416 million completed transactions and more than 1.8 million total addresses. The platform has seen a lot of activity, with almost 1.8 million BONE transfers and over 11,000 tokens in circulation.

    Article image
    Source: Shibariumscan

    Shibarium is still a new project, but it is already looking good. Buterin thinks L2s are going to be big, and Kusama is pretty confident too. One thing for sure, many SHIB enthusiasts cannot wait to see what happens with Shiba Inu's blockchain infrastructure over the next year.

    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

