    Shiba Inu Faces 22 Billion SHIB Threat From Bankrupt Broker

    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Unexpected 'black swan' strikes Shiba Inu with 22 billion SHIB at risk of dump
    Tue, 6/08/2024 - 13:36
    Shiba Inu Faces 22 Billion SHIB Threat From Bankrupt Broker
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Last week, Genesis Trading started distributing about $4 billion to its creditors as part of its restructuring process. The failed cryptocurrency lender has now finished its bankruptcy proceedings and is starting to pay out a combination of digital assets and cash.

    This is when there is a potential threat emerging in the Shiba Inu (SHIB) market.

    It has come to light that Genesis Trading has 21.9 billion SHIB, worth about $294,640. This big holding by the now-bankrupt broker is reminiscent of last year's situation with Voyager and Shiba Inu. Even though the amount is a lot smaller this time, the fact of selling itself could still have an impact on the market.

    Article image
    Source: Arkham Intelligence

    More FUD incoming?

    Genesis' plan has been announced at a time when the cryptocurrency market is already experiencing fear, uncertainty and doubts. The potential sale of a large SHIB holding could make existing market concerns worse.

    On a bright side, the latest press release says that the bankrupt lender does not plan to limit compensation based on asset values as of the bankruptcy filing date. Customers will receive an average of 64% in-kind reimbursements in this initial distribution.

    The exact compensation varies by asset type. For example, creditors holding Bitcoin will get 51.3% of their claim, while those with Ethereum can expect to recover around 66%.

    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

