    Binance's Shiba Inu (SHIB) Balances Continue to Drop

    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Here's how many Shiba Inu (SHIB) tokens Binance currently holds
    Tue, 6/08/2024 - 18:22
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Binance, the leading cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, recently released its proof of reserves. Notably, meme cryptocurrency Shiba Inu remains among its largest holdings. However, there has been a notable drop in the exchange's SHIB holdings during this summer. 

    At the start of June, Binance's net SHIB balances stood at 62.96 trillion tokens. Now, they stand at 62.79 trillion. This represents a 0.27% drop over the past month. 

    While the drop is insignificant, a clear pattern has emerged. At the start of June, Binance held roughly 64.8 trillion worth of SHIB tokens. In two months, the exchange's SHIB reserves have dropped by roughly 3%, which is a rather substantial number of tokens. 

    According to CoinMarketCap data, SHIB/USDT is the 25th most traded pair on the Binance exchange with $85 million worth of daily volume.   

    What about other assets?  

    Binance's Bitcoin assets currently stand at 613,471 after experiencing a 1.29% increase over the past month. 

    For comparison, the exchange's Ethereum assets have actually decreased by 0.21% over the same period of time. 

    Binance started publishing proof-of-reserves reports back in November 2022 to ensure liquidity transparency. 

    The exchange publishes such reports on a monthly basis to prove that it holds enough assets in custody to cover its customers 1:1. 

    It is worth noting that Binance's corporate holdings are not included in such reports. 

    Users can also verify the availability of their own assets on the platform by generating a Merkle hash. 

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Binance
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    Popular articles

    Solana (SOL) Prediction for August 6
    'Cardano an Elegant Masterpiece' Cardano Founder Fires Back at Critic
