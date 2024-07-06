Advertisement
    Shytoshi Kusama Reveals Next Destination For Making Public Appearance

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Shiba Inu leader Kusama says good-bye to Japan and is moving on to his next “meet and greet” destination
    Sat, 6/07/2024 - 8:09
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Contents
    The lead SHIB developer, who uses a pseudonym Shytoshi Kusama for posting on social media, and who this week presented himself to the public at a major Web3 event in the Japanese city of Kyoto, has taken to Twitter to announce his next destination for making another public appearance.

    Shytoshi Kusama sends ripples across SHIB community

    The “meet and greet” made by Kusama in Japan has greatly excited the SHIB army and they have filled the X social media platform (formerly known as Twitter) with photos and videos of Kusama at the SHIB booth during the annual IVS 2024 conference in Kyoto.

    Shytoshi arrived there with two bodyguards and a local translator who helped him communicate with the Japanese guests of the event. He was dressed in black, wearing two masks and a hood to conceal his real face. He also wore gloves and had a katana behind his back, according to one of the videos on X.

    Here's where Kusama goes from Japan 

    In a tweet published today, Shytoshi thanked the organizers of IVS 2024 in Kyoto and the SHIB fans who came to meet him in the SHIB booth at the conference. The SHIB leader announced that the next destination for him is Mumbai. 

    He did not say anything about a “meet and greet” there, though, but the community expects him to do that, also inviting Shytoshi to other locations – Dubai, California, Delhi, etc.

    Fri, 07/05/2024 - 10:25
    Shytoshi Kusama Supposedly Caught on Video At IVS2024 in Japan But There’s Catch
    SHIB price rebounds 19%

    The second largest meme cryptocurrency SHIB has been in the green over the last 24 hours. SHIB has demonstrated an epic rise of more than 19%, soaring from $0.00001297 to the $0.00001546 price tag.

    Shiba Inu has followed Bitcoin, which also rebounded by 4.73%, surging from slightly below $54,000 to the $56,590 zone, where it is trading at the moment. The Bitcoin surge took place after the release of the non-farm payrolls report which proved to be much more positive than expected initially.

    #Shytoshi Kusama #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
