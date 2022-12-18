Charles Hoskinson Says XRP Provides No Technical Value and He Is Ready To Move On

Controversy behind two communities continues, but users do not seem to care that much

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The prolonged beef between Charles Hoskinson and the XRP community seems to be over as the Cardano and Ethereum co-founder puts an end to his relationship with the project with a controversial message, stating that he is not willing to work with a company that brings no technical or partnership value.

After delivering some comments on the problem he had with the XRP community and the project itself, Hoskinson was called out for saying similar things about Bitcoin developers and not coming to a conference to which they will be invited because of some insults on Twitter.

There is no point inviting toxicity into your life. It's abusive and pointless. Even in saying it now there are mocking baby memes. Life is too short. Move on and cut it out. XRP provides no partnership or technical value. The community is toxic and petty. I can live without it — Charles Hoskinson (@IOHK_Charles) December 17, 2022

Hoskinson rushed to defend himself right away, saying that there is no point in inviting toxicity into your life and that it is abusive and pointless. He also added that XRP provides "no partnership or technical value" and called its community toxic and unimportant.

Expectedly, Hoskinson's post caused a flurry of tweets from XRP fans and community members who would not tolerate such sentiment toward their favorite cryptocurrency and stated that they will no longer support Cardano and sell all of their holdings.

Ads Ads

Surprisingly, even some Cardano holders rushed to defend XRP and its community as they tend to hold both ADA and XRP and do not choose sides.