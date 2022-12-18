Charles Hoskinson Says XRP Provides No Technical Value and He Is Ready To Move On

Sun, 12/18/2022 - 10:10
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Controversy behind two communities continues, but users do not seem to care that much
Charles Hoskinson Says XRP Provides No Technical Value and He Is Ready To Move On
Cover image via www.youtube.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The prolonged beef between Charles Hoskinson and the XRP community seems to be over as the Cardano and Ethereum co-founder puts an end to his relationship with the project with a controversial message, stating that he is not willing to work with a company that brings no technical or partnership value.

After delivering some comments on the problem he had with the XRP community and the project itself, Hoskinson was called out for saying similar things about Bitcoin developers and not coming to a conference to which they will be invited because of some insults on Twitter.

Hoskinson rushed to defend himself right away, saying that there is no point in inviting toxicity into your life and that it is abusive and pointless. He also added that XRP provides "no partnership or technical value" and called its community toxic and unimportant.

Expectedly, Hoskinson's post caused a flurry of tweets from XRP fans and community members who would not tolerate such sentiment toward their favorite cryptocurrency and stated that they will no longer support Cardano and sell all of their holdings.

Surprisingly, even some Cardano holders rushed to defend XRP and its community as they tend to hold both ADA and XRP and do not choose sides.

#Cardano #XRP
article image
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image Cardano (ADA) Gets Into Largest BNB Chain Whales' Top Purchases
12/18/2022 - 14:13
Cardano (ADA) Gets Into Largest BNB Chain Whales' Top Purchases
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Number of Terra Classic (LUNC) Holders Changing in Unexpected Way
12/18/2022 - 13:22
Number of Terra Classic (LUNC) Holders Changing in Unexpected Way
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image DOGE Price Analysis for December 18
12/18/2022 - 12:21
DOGE Price Analysis for December 18
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk