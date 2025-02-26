Advertisement
AD

    Shiba Inu Inflows Skyrocket 206% as SHIB Price Flips Green

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Wed, 26/02/2025 - 13:52
    Shiba Inu price higher by 5% as market sentiment slightly improves
    Advertisement
    Shiba Inu Inflows Skyrocket 206% as SHIB Price Flips Green
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Dog-themed cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (SHIB) is back in the spotlight as its large holder inflows surge by a staggering 206%, signaling renewed investor interest. Large holder inflows, which track the funds entering into whale addresses, have surged 206% this week, skyrocketing to 975.96 billion Shiba Inu in the last 24 hours, per IntoTheBlock data.

    Advertisement

    This spike in whale inflows coincides with the SHIB price turning green after yesterday's massive sell-off, which saw over $1.4 billion wiped out in liquidations across the crypto market.

    Bitcoin (BTC) neared $89,000 in the early Wednesday session, up from a 24-hour low of $86,200, as market sentiment slightly improved and with major tokens showing signs of a recovery.

    HOT Stories
    Bank Of America CEO Shares What They Need to Start Issuing Stablecoins
    'Not So Fast': John Bollinger Reacts to Bitcoin Bear Market Talk
    'Bitcoin Won't Die': Binance's CZ
    Schiff Names ‘Big Risk’ for Saylor
    Article image
    SHIB/USD Daily Chart, Courtesy: IntoTheBlock

    Shiba Inu likewise rebounded, showing gains in the past 24 hours as traders are still recovering from Tuesday's carnage, which saw overall capitalization drop by up to 10% and at least $1.2 billion in losses on bullish wagers.

    Advertisement

    Related
    Shiba Inu (SHIB): Almost 60% in Losses Amid Price Crash
    Tue, 02/25/2025 - 14:45
    Shiba Inu (SHIB): Almost 60% in Losses Amid Price Crash
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    The drop in the Sentiment Index, along with the recent large-scale liquidation event, suggested that assets were likely oversold and could see some respite in the very short term.

    At the time of writing, SHIB was up 4.14% in the last 24 hours to $0.00001431.

    Why is it important?

    The 206% surge in Shiba Inu large holder inflows remains significant, having various implications for the cryptocurrency.

    Related
    Shiba Inu Price Alert: Losing This Support Could Add Zero
    Tue, 02/25/2025 - 15:22
    Shiba Inu Price Alert: Losing This Support Could Add Zero
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Large Holder Inflows may indicate that considerable buying activity is taking place. This is the case because many of these addresses buy on centralized exchanges and subsequently transfer their purchases to cold storage. While this is generally the case, large holders' addresses can also receive funds for business purposes and not for accumulation.

    Spikes in Large Holders Inflows can also indicate price bottoms because these addresses prefer to buy in large quantities after major sell-offs.

    With inflows increasing and the SHIB price rebounding, traders are now eyeing key resistance levels. If SHIB maintains its upward trajectory, it could break out and recapture higher price levels. However, market sentiment remains cautious, and sustained buying pressure will be crucial for further gains.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News

    Related articles

    News
    Feb 26, 2025 - 22:33
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Loses Crucial Price Support Amid 15% Drop, What's Next?
    News
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Feb 26, 2025 - 14:28
    Jim Cramer Praises Robinhood, Says Other Platforms Making 'Big Mistake'
    News
    ByYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Recognizing Excellence at the Connected Banking Awards 2025
    Connected Banking Summit 2025: Industry Leaders Driving Financial Innovation
    Frog Knox Presale Launches Amid Fort Knox Controversy, Offering Unique Investment Opportunity
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Dogecoin (DOGE) Loses Crucial Price Support Amid 15% Drop, What's Next?
    Jim Cramer Praises Robinhood, Says Other Platforms Making 'Big Mistake'
    Large Bitcoin Whales Dump 25,740 BTC in 7 Days, But There's a Catch
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD