Shiba Inu: Fresh Insights on 'SHIB The Metaverse' to Be Revealed in Upcoming Twitter Space

Fresh insights on Shiba Inu's SHIB metaverse will be unveiled at the upcoming Twitter Spaces event scheduled for May 15 at 8:00 a.m. PDT.

The Twitter Spaces event hosted by Lucie, Shiba ecosystem official and content marketing specialist, will have Shiba Inu metaverse advisor Marcie Jastrow as a key speaker.

Today we have special guest @marciejastrow from @mvshib answering your questions



Please leave a metaverse related Q below this post.#ShibtheMetaverse pic.twitter.com/L4VtJnM5Kw — 𝐋𝐔𝐂𝐈𝐄 (@LucieSHIB) May 15, 2023

In anticipation of the event, Shiba Inu community members were asked to send in their metaverse-related questions.

A Twitter user asked when there would be development instructions as to how to integrate smart contracts into the plot. Lucie answered by saying it would be after deploying to a launched Shibarium.

The Shiba Inu metaverse is expected to receive extensive development in 2023.

It should be recalled that, according to an update provided last month, the MV team expressed optimism that by the end of 2023, users will have the opportunity to explore some locations in the virtual world and build, design, play and develop within it.

Aside from discussions about the metaverse, the Twitter Space will also delve into topics such as Shiba Eternity, Shiboshis, fast food restaurant Welly's and others.

Shiba Inu's social engagement jumps

According to social analytics platform LunarCrush, Shiba Inu is leading in current trending searches on LunarCrush.

Shiba Inu was also named "Coin of the Day" as it topped market performance and social engagement. The Shiba Inu lead, Shytoshi Kusama, reacted with excitement to the news as he tweeted "WOOF" to LunarCrush's announcement.

Over the weekend, the Shiba Inu community received the details of the Shiba Inu cold wallet with excitement. As reported, the cold wallet solution will support 6,000 currencies.