Shiba Inu: Fresh Insights on 'SHIB The Metaverse' to Be Revealed in Upcoming Twitter Space

Mon, 05/15/2023 - 13:56
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
New SHIB metaverse details might be revealed on Twitter Spaces soon
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Fresh insights on Shiba Inu's SHIB metaverse will be unveiled at the upcoming Twitter Spaces event scheduled for May 15 at 8:00 a.m. PDT.

The Twitter Spaces event hosted by Lucie, Shiba ecosystem official and content marketing specialist, will have Shiba Inu metaverse advisor Marcie Jastrow as a key speaker.

In anticipation of the event, Shiba Inu community members were asked to send in their metaverse-related questions.

A Twitter user asked when there would be development instructions as to how to integrate smart contracts into the plot. Lucie answered by saying it would be after deploying to a launched Shibarium.

The Shiba Inu metaverse is expected to receive extensive development in 2023.

It should be recalled that, according to an update provided last month, the MV team expressed optimism that by the end of 2023, users will have the opportunity to explore some locations in the virtual world and build, design, play and develop within it.

Aside from discussions about the metaverse, the Twitter Space will also delve into topics such as Shiba Eternity, Shiboshis, fast food restaurant Welly's and others.

Shiba Inu's social engagement jumps

According to social analytics platform LunarCrush, Shiba Inu is leading in current trending searches on LunarCrush.

Shiba Inu was also named "Coin of the Day" as it topped market performance and social engagement. The Shiba Inu lead, Shytoshi Kusama, reacted with excitement to the news as he tweeted "WOOF" to LunarCrush's announcement.

Over the weekend, the Shiba Inu community received the details of the Shiba Inu cold wallet with excitement. As reported, the cold wallet solution will support 6,000 currencies.

article image
About the author
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

