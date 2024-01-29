Ryoshi’s Cryptic SHI Message Raises Debates Within SHIB Army

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Shiba Inu enthusiast known on the X social media platform (formerly Twitter) as @ShibBPP has shared a screenshot of a message from the mysterious SHIB creator Ryoshi. The latter left the public field a few years ago, leaving SHIB in the hands of Shytoshi Kusama and the SHIB community.

Ryoshi’s statement is about the SHI stablecoin promised to be built by the SHIB team and which has not been finished and launched yet. The debate this message has raised is about the name of the stablecoin and whether it has been “named correctly.”

Ryoshi’s cryptic 'SHI' message sparks discussion

The SHIB community in the comment thread under the tweet finds SHIB founder’s message a little cryptic, it seems, and is trying to figure out what Ryoshi meant to say by it.

The clear part here is that “SHI is not designed to attract investors” and “it is designed to overtake the global financial system.” Then the bewildering part begins as Ryoshi says: “One cannot have life without death. It is named correctly.”

Shi means “death” or “dead body” in Japanese 👇

I think, he meant for Shi to take over once the financial system as we know it is dead… a “corpse”. pic.twitter.com/qjt1cSUUg4 — Jolt (@Jolt_yourday) January 28, 2024

The last sentence here, about SHI and it getting a “correct name” was what made the commentators and the author of the tweet ponder as to what it could mean.

Both Ryoshi and Shytoshi Kusama are famous for statements worded in the style of Eastern philosophy, hence this “you cannot have life without death.”

One of the commentators suggested that SHI means “death” in Japanese. Another user confirmed that, adding that SHI can also mean a “dead body”, thus assuming that Ryoshi may have suggested that the traditional global financial system is dead by now and needs to be replaced with SHI, SHIB and other Shibarium tokens.

Other commentators, however, poured criticism on Shytoshi Kusama and the other SHIB developers, stating that all they want is to make money on SHIB.

Close to 500 billion SHIB on the move

According to Etherscan, two massive SHIB chunks, carrying 307.88 billion and 182.24 billion Shiba Inu have been transferred by anonymous digital wallets earlier today. The first SHIB chunk was deposited to the largest US-based cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase.

The second one was withdrawn from it by an unknown wallet. Overall, this shows that whales’ interest in SHIB continues to grow.