Advertisement
AD

Ryoshi’s Cryptic SHI Message Raises Debates Within SHIB Army

Advertisement
article image
Yuri Molchan
A message left by Ryoshi for the SHIB community in the past has stirred a heated debate among SHIB fans now
Mon, 29/01/2024 - 15:36
Ryoshi’s Cryptic SHI Message Raises Debates Within SHIB Army
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents
Advertisement

Shiba Inu enthusiast known on the X social media platform (formerly Twitter) as @ShibBPP has shared a screenshot of a message from the mysterious SHIB creator Ryoshi. The latter left the public field a few years ago, leaving SHIB in the hands of Shytoshi Kusama and the SHIB community.

Ryoshi’s statement is about the SHI stablecoin promised to be built by the SHIB team and which has not been finished and launched yet. The debate this message has raised is about the name of the stablecoin and whether it has been “named correctly.”

Ryoshi’s cryptic 'SHI' message sparks discussion

The SHIB community in the comment thread under the tweet finds SHIB founder’s message a little cryptic, it seems, and is trying to figure out what Ryoshi meant to say by it.

The clear part here is that “SHI is not designed to attract investors” and “it is designed to overtake the global financial system.” Then the bewildering part begins as Ryoshi says: “One cannot have life without death. It is named correctly.”

The last sentence here, about SHI and it getting a “correct name” was what made the commentators and the author of the tweet ponder as to what it could mean.

Both Ryoshi and Shytoshi Kusama are famous for statements worded in the style of Eastern philosophy, hence this “you cannot have life without death.”

One of the commentators suggested that SHI means “death” in Japanese. Another user confirmed that, adding that SHI can also mean a “dead body”, thus assuming that Ryoshi may have suggested that the traditional global financial system is dead by now and needs to be replaced with SHI, SHIB and other Shibarium tokens.

Other commentators, however, poured criticism on Shytoshi Kusama and the other SHIB developers, stating that all they want is to make money on SHIB.

Related
Shibarium: Thousands of Projects to Join L2 Network With Numerous Partnerships – SHIB Rep

Close to 500 billion SHIB on the move

According to Etherscan, two massive SHIB chunks, carrying 307.88 billion and 182.24 billion Shiba Inu have been transferred by anonymous digital wallets earlier today. The first SHIB chunk was deposited to the largest US-based cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase.

The second one was withdrawn from it by an unknown wallet. Overall, this shows that whales’ interest in SHIB continues to grow.

#Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Ryoshi #Shytoshi Kusama #SHI
About the author
article image
Yuri Molchan
Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
related image BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for January 29
2024/01/29 15:34
BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for January 29
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Bitcoin's Big Move Might Trigger $1 Billion Liquidations, Analyst Warns BTC Bears
2024/01/29 15:34
Bitcoin's Big Move Might Trigger $1 Billion Liquidations, Analyst Warns BTC Bears
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Spot XRP ETF Unlikely This Year: XRP Community Kicks up Fuss
2024/01/29 15:34
Spot XRP ETF Unlikely This Year: XRP Community Kicks up Fuss
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Banxa Integration Brings Seamless, Low-Cost Fiat On-Ramps to Sui, Off-Ramps Coming Soon
Icon World Token Presale & App Launching for Icon World Fan Tokens!
Singapore Traders Fair and Blockchain Festival 2024: A Game-Changing Blend of Finance and Blockchain at Marina Bay Sands, Singapore
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Ryoshi’s Cryptic SHI Message Raises Debates Within SHIB Army
BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for January 29
Bitcoin's Big Move Might Trigger $1 Billion Liquidations, Analyst Warns BTC Bears
Show all