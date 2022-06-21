Shiba Inu Enters Top 6 Most Profitable Assets in Last 24 Hours

Tue, 06/21/2022 - 12:33
Arman Shirinyan
Shiba Inu surprises its holders with more than 15% growth in last 24 hours, which makes it one of most profitable assets on market
Shiba Inu Enters Top 6 Most Profitable Assets in Last 24 Hours
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Shiba Inu could not avoid the pressure from the whole cryptocurrency market during the sell-off we saw on the weekend, but at the same time, it showed one of the biggest and strongest retraces on the market, according to CoinMarketCap.

As the website reports, SHIB is currently in sixth place as the most rapidly growing asset in the last 24 hours, successfully beating cryptocurrencies like Ethereum and Cardano. The main reason behind such strong growth could be in the attractiveness of assets with relatively low capitalization and liquidity, as they tend to give greater returns during short-term market bounces.

In addition to the aforementioned reason, Shib is getting support from constant burning events like the most recent Amazon-powered burn of approximately 70 million memetokens. Despite a relatively low USD value of burned tokens, the SHIB burning event still attracts a lot of attention from retail traders and investors.

Shiba Inu technical analysis

With 12% growth in the last 24 hours, SHIB faced the first resistance line on the daily chart, which could be a short-term consolidation or even reversal point. The mentioned resistance is the 21-day exponential moving average responsible for reflecting short-term trends on the cryptocurrency market.

Crypto Exchanges & Services Experience Damage Due to Cloudflare Outage

Unfortunately, Shiba Inu broke through every possible mid-term support line after dropping below the $0.00001 threshold and is now relying only on shorter-term indicators like intraday moving averages.

Luckily, the four-hour timeframe suggests that Shiba Inu is breaking through the first resistance line on the chart and is now aiming at another spike up to the 200 EMA on the four-hour timeframe, which is moving around $0.00001.

About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

