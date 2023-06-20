Shiba Inu Competitor BabyDoge Just Got Listed on This Crypto Exchange

Dubai-based CetoEX, a global cryptocurrency exchange, announced the addition of BabyDoge Coin to its roster of coins

Dubai-based cryptocurrency exchange CetoEX announced the listing of BabyDoge Coin, a token seen as a competitor to the meme-based cryptocurrencies of the likes of Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, adding more liquidity to this burgeoning cryptocurrency.

The announcement made via their official Twitter handle detailed that BabyDoge (ERC-20 token) would be paired against Tether (USDT) for trading on their platform.

According to data from CoinGecko, BabyDoge Coin currently sits at #137 in terms of market capitalization with a recent 6.7% increase in its value. The token's current price stands at an incredibly low $0.000000001513, but it has amassed a respectable market cap of $236.2 million. The coin's 24-hour trading volume stands at $1.36 million.

This listing is the latest move by CetoEX to tap into the market for alternative cryptocurrencies, often known as altcoins.

The platform boasts a comprehensive portfolio of crypto offerings, from market stalwarts like Bitcoin and Ethereum to popular altcoins such as BNB, Cardano, VeChain, Polygon, and Dogecoin. Also listed are trending tokens like Solana, Curve DAO, and Polkadot.

As reported by U.Today, Shiba Inu's BONE also recently scored a listing on the Dubai-based exchange.