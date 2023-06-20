FIFA Files Metaverse-Related Trademarks

FIFA, the international governing body for soccer, has expanded its footprint in the burgeoning metaverse, filing nine more trademark applications as part of its "WE ARE" campaign.

The trademarks, which were shared by intellectual property attorney Mike Kondoudis on his Twitter profile, underscore FIFA's growing interest in the metaverse and its potential applications for VR gaming, virtual clothing and footwear, entertainment services and more.

The trademarks cover a variety of potential offerings in the virtual world. These include personal training services, entertainment services like laser shows, live audio and visual performances, and sporting event-related spectacles.

In addition, the filings encompass the provision of virtual sports equipment and accessories for use in these digital environments.

FIFA's previous forays into the metaverse have included a diverse range of initiatives such as creating a virtual replica of the Lusail Stadium in Qatar for the World Cup, allowing fans to immerse themselves in the event digitally.

The organization also partnered with luxury Swiss watch maker Hublot and metaverse platform Upland to create unique virtual experiences and digital assets related to the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

In addition, FIFA has developed new casual games and launched an immersive fan engagement app called Phygtlis, giving fans an innovative way to interact with their favorite moments from previous World Cups. Notably, FIFA has begun experimenting with non-fungible tokens (NFTs), launching "FIFA+ Collect" in partnership with Algorand's blockchain technology, further solidifying its digital ambitions.

