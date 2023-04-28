Shiba Inu's BONE Gets Listed on This Crypto Exchange: Details

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Singapore-based centralized crypto exchange Deepcoin has announced the listing of the Shiba Inu governance token and Shibarium gas token BONE. In a recent tweet, Deepcoin announced that the BONE/USDT pair is now available on its spot trading platform.

This would be BONE's fifth exchange listing this week. OKX, Huobi Global, CetoEx and Flitpay have announced BONE listings this week.

At the time of writing, BONE was trading at $1.04.

Shibarium gets new support

Noncustodial crypto swap service ChangeNOW has announced its plans to integrate Shiba Inu Layer 2 protocol Shibarium. It aims to be ahead of other big exchanges in integrating and supporting Shibarium.

In line with this, it says its tech team has started its preparations to adopt Shibarium as well as providing its ecosystem of tools to support tokens and projects built on the Shibarium network.

ChangeNOW says it has already submitted an application to become a Shibarium partner and received a welcome email from Shytoshi Kusama. As an exchange platform, ChangeNOW has been a long-term supporter of SHIB, LEASH and BONE tokens.

In similar news, crypto payment gateway NOWPayments announced its plans to integrate Shibarium earlier in the week.

Along the same lines of support for Shibarium, blockchain API provider NOWnodes says its engineers are working on integrating Shibarium upon release.

It says it has received more than 300 enterprise requests from its partners for full-node Shibarium integration. It maintains that its goal is to power crypto wallets, exchanges and other platforms to adopt Shibarium.