Shiba Inu Can Now Be Accepted by Thousands of Restaurants in 65 Countries via Lavu and Verifone Collaboration

News
Fri, 05/20/2022 - 10:19
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Shiba Inu can now be accepted by thousands of restaurants in more than 65 countries
Shiba Inu Can Now Be Accepted by Thousands of Restaurants in 65 Countries via Lavu and Verifone Collaboration
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Shiba Inu can now be accepted by thousands of restaurants in more than 65 countries as Lavu and Verifone announce a new collaboration.

Lavu, a global restaurant software and payments solution provider, and Verifone, a payment solution provider, have disclosed a new cross-distribution partnership that will integrate Lavu’s restaurant software suite with Verifone’s payment solutions, thus benefiting both Lavu and Verifone customers.

The strategic partnership seeks to allow both Verifone and Lavu to offer a unified point of sale (POS) and payment experience to their customers, inclusive of cryptocurrencies. Crypto payment methods available to both sets of customers include Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu and several USD stablecoins using popular crypto wallets, PayPal, Venmo, WeChat Pay, Klarna, Swish and Vipps.

When paying with cryptocurrencies, customers select their desired advanced payment method on the Verifone terminal and use their mobile device to complete the transaction. Lavu boasts restaurant partners in more than 65 countries, while Verifone is recognized by consumers for its growing footprint of 35 million devices in more than 150 countries.

Shiba Inu teases a collaboration with Red Bull

Shiba Inu's lead developer, Shytohi Kusama, recently shared a tweet pertaining to a chat with energy drink brand Red Bull, saying, "Thanks for the chat about everything SHIB .@redbull! Looking forward to speaking more in the future." The tweet also included a GIF image of a man wearing a Red Bull helmet, gliding through the air.

Shytoshi did not reveal a lot of details, but the tweet might suggest that talks are ongoing for future collaboration. Shiba Inu's collaborations with the food industry are not new, as SHIB announced its partnership with Welly's, a fast-food joint based in Naples, Italy, in early February. Red Bull is yet to give any official confirmation as of press time.

Shiba Inu was trading up 1.18% at $0.00001159 at the time of publication.

#Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
article image
About the author
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image Cardano NFT Sales Reached $27 Million in April, ADA Attempts to Rebound
05/20/2022 - 11:59
Cardano NFT Sales Reached $27 Million in April, ADA Attempts to Rebound
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image SHIB, DOGE, BTC Now Accepted by TAG Heuer Luxury Swiss Watchmaker
05/20/2022 - 11:49
SHIB, DOGE, BTC Now Accepted by TAG Heuer Luxury Swiss Watchmaker
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Zilliqa's Founder Amrit Kumar Steps Down from His Role
05/20/2022 - 11:01
Zilliqa's Founder Amrit Kumar Steps Down from His Role
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov