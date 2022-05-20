Shiba Inu Can Now Be Accepted by Thousands of Restaurants in 65 Countries via Lavu and Verifone Collaboration

Shiba Inu can now be accepted by thousands of restaurants in more than 65 countries

Shiba Inu can now be accepted by thousands of restaurants in more than 65 countries as Lavu and Verifone announce a new collaboration.

Lavu, a global restaurant software and payments solution provider, and Verifone, a payment solution provider, have disclosed a new cross-distribution partnership that will integrate Lavu’s restaurant software suite with Verifone’s payment solutions, thus benefiting both Lavu and Verifone customers.

The strategic partnership seeks to allow both Verifone and Lavu to offer a unified point of sale (POS) and payment experience to their customers, inclusive of cryptocurrencies. Crypto payment methods available to both sets of customers include Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu and several USD stablecoins using popular crypto wallets, PayPal, Venmo, WeChat Pay, Klarna, Swish and Vipps.

When paying with cryptocurrencies, customers select their desired advanced payment method on the Verifone terminal and use their mobile device to complete the transaction. Lavu boasts restaurant partners in more than 65 countries, while Verifone is recognized by consumers for its growing footprint of 35 million devices in more than 150 countries.

Shiba Inu teases a collaboration with Red Bull

Thanks for the chat about everything #SHIB .@redbull ! Looking forward to speaking more in the future! pic.twitter.com/ROh3RceFyS — Shytoshi Kusama™ (@ShytoshiKusama) May 19, 2022

Shiba Inu's lead developer, Shytohi Kusama, recently shared a tweet pertaining to a chat with energy drink brand Red Bull, saying, "Thanks for the chat about everything SHIB .@redbull! Looking forward to speaking more in the future." The tweet also included a GIF image of a man wearing a Red Bull helmet, gliding through the air.

Shytoshi did not reveal a lot of details, but the tweet might suggest that talks are ongoing for future collaboration. Shiba Inu's collaborations with the food industry are not new, as SHIB announced its partnership with Welly's, a fast-food joint based in Naples, Italy, in early February. Red Bull is yet to give any official confirmation as of press time.

Shiba Inu was trading up 1.18% at $0.00001159 at the time of publication.