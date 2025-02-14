Shiba Inu Burn Rate Skyrockets 2,000%, What's Next for SHIB Price?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) has seen a major bounce in the burn rate metric, a trend that pares off the downturn recorded in the past few days. According to data from Shibburn, the SHIB burn rate jumped by 2,004.92% in 24 hours. At least five different wallets were responsible for the uptick in this metric.

Advertisement

Shiba Inu gets needed boost

The market data shows that exactly 14,279,657 SHIB are permanently removed from circulation. This is not an unusual trend for the Shiba Inu ecosystem, as this latest move has triggered the burning of 410,744,431,658,176 SHIB.

Per the Shibburn data, the top contributor to the current burn figure is a wallet with the identifier "0x541f...886e0." This wallet burnt 13,000,911 SHIB to set a new benchmark altogether.

The Shiba Inu ecosystem has secured a major boost to chart a new growth trend. As U.Today reported earlier, the digital currency reached the first major resistance point as the price attempted a breakout.

At the time of writing, Shiba Inu's price was changing hands for $0.00001662, up 1.06% in the past 24 hours. Amid the volatility showcased in the past month, the token dropped as low as $0.00001229. With the SHIB burn fueling community optimism, experts now wonder how high the coin could grow in the short term.

Shibarium offers growth insight

Despite trading below the $0.00002 price level, members of the Shiba Inu ecosystem have always relied on its real-world utility. By inking strategic partnerships that bolster SHIB’s presence globally, the assurance of growth remains.

On this premise, Shibarium, the network’s layer-2 scaling solution, offers the best insight into its growth outlook. With transactions eyeing the one billion milestone, the protocol has evidence of incremental usage.

With key sentiment growing, it might ultimately translate to a positive price boost for SHIB in the long term.