Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    Shiba Inu Burn Rate Skyrockets 2,000%, What's Next for SHIB Price?

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Fri, 14/02/2025 - 9:58
    Advertisement
    Shiba Inu Burn Rate Skyrockets 2,000%, What's Next for SHIB Price?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) has seen a major bounce in the burn rate metric, a trend that pares off the downturn recorded in the past few days. According to data from Shibburn, the SHIB burn rate jumped by 2,004.92% in 24 hours. At least five different wallets were responsible for the uptick in this metric.

    Advertisement

    Shiba Inu gets needed boost

    The market data shows that exactly 14,279,657 SHIB are permanently removed from circulation. This is not an unusual trend for the Shiba Inu ecosystem, as this latest move has triggered the burning of 410,744,431,658,176 SHIB.

    Related
    Almost 1 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Flowed into Whale Wallets Overnight, But Is It Bullish?
    Wed, 02/12/2025 - 15:50
    Almost 1 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Flowed into Whale Wallets Overnight, But Is It Bullish?
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    Per the Shibburn data, the top contributor to the current burn figure is a wallet with the identifier "0x541f...886e0." This wallet burnt 13,000,911 SHIB to set a new benchmark altogether.

    Article image
    Shiba Inu Burn Chart. Source: Shibburn

    The Shiba Inu ecosystem has secured a major boost to chart a new growth trend. As U.Today reported earlier, the digital currency reached the first major resistance point as the price attempted a breakout.

    At the time of writing, Shiba Inu's price was changing hands for $0.00001662, up 1.06% in the past 24 hours. Amid the volatility showcased in the past month, the token dropped as low as $0.00001229. With the SHIB burn fueling community optimism, experts now wonder how high the coin could grow in the short term.

    Shibarium offers growth insight

    Despite trading below the $0.00002 price level, members of the Shiba Inu ecosystem have always relied on its real-world utility. By inking strategic partnerships that bolster SHIB’s presence globally, the assurance of growth remains.

    Related
    Crucial Alert Issued to New Shiba Inu Holders; Here's Why
    Tue, 02/11/2025 - 13:00
    Crucial Alert Issued to New Shiba Inu Holders; Here's Why
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    On this premise, Shibarium, the network’s layer-2 scaling solution, offers the best insight into its growth outlook. With transactions eyeing the one billion milestone, the protocol has evidence of incremental usage.

    With key sentiment growing, it might ultimately translate to a positive price boost for SHIB in the long term.

    #Shiba Inu

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Feb 14, 2025 - 9:15
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Reaches First Major Resistance Level
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Title news
    Price Analysis
    Feb 14, 2025 - 8:49
    XRP Price Prediction for February 14
    Price Analysis
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    LBank Global World Premiere Lists MyShell (SHELL) with 100,000 SHELL Rewards, Enhancing Crypto Innovation
    LBank Labs and 13Desk Present "AI in the Skyline": A Premier Consensus Hong Kong 2025 Side Event
    Dive into the Waves of Excitement with Whale Casino's Battlepass Season 1
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Shiba Inu Burn Rate Skyrockets 2,000%, What's Next for SHIB Price?
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Reaches First Major Resistance Level
    XRP Price Prediction for February 14
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD