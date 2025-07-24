Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Shiba Inu Burn Collapses 93%, Is Major SHIB Reset in View?

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Thu, 24/07/2025 - 10:56
    Shiba Inu down as its burn rate metric has also slipped over 90%
    Advertisement
    Shiba Inu Burn Collapses 93%, Is Major SHIB Reset in View?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) has seen a collapse in its burn rate. The ecosystem’s deflationary metric plummeted by a massive 93% despite a more than 10% drop in the price of the meme coin. It is a development that has sparked concerns among local investors.

    Advertisement

    SHIB deflationary mechanism fails to deliver impact

    Data from Shibburn, a platform that tracks daily burn rate, shows that in the last 24 hours, only 225,774 SHIB tokens were sent to dead wallets by the ecosystem. The permanent removal of a low volume of SHIB from circulation has minimal impact on the price outlook.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Thu, 07/24/2025 - 09:16
    Shiba Inu Coin to Add Zero? SHIB Community Should Know This
    ByGamza Khanzadaev

    Notably, the Shiba Inu ecosystem relies on a burn rate to reduce the circulating supply, with the hope of pushing up prices. With less than a quarter of a million tokens incinerated, the market will not register the effect.

    Shiba Inu still has a total supply of 589,248,565,207,425 SHIB, out of which 584,588,117,749,702 SHIB are in circulation.

    An analysis of the deflationary transactions reveals that most of them were below 500 SHIB each, with the majority falling within the 300 SHIB range. Only one burn transaction flipped 100,000, at 149,463 SHIB.

    Meanwhile, on the cryptocurrency market, Shiba Inu was trading at $0.00001347, representing a 10.19% decrease within the same 24-hour period. The meme coin was previously trading at a peak of $0.00001507 before the slip.

    Profit-taking and historical trends shape outlook

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Wed, 07/23/2025 - 09:50
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Rally Ends: Goodbye to $0.000015?
    ByArman Shirinyan

    Analysts believe investors' profit-taking moves triggered the current setup in the Shiba Inu space. Some investors viewed the climb over the past couple of days as an opportunity to reduce their losses and take profits. Currently, trading volume is up by 64.11% at $555.82 million.

    Despite the bearish outlook, Shiba Inu has climbed by approximately 20% in July. However, according to the historical data, the best is yet to come for the dog-themed meme coin. Investors expect SHIB to do great in October 2025, as that is the meme coin’s most bullish month.

    #Shiba Inu
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Jul 24, 2025 - 10:44
    Ripple CEO: RLUSD Ranked Number 1 Most Trusted Stablecoin
    ByYuri Molchan
    News
    Jul 24, 2025 - 10:42
    $148,000,000 Ethereum (ETH) in 24 Hours: What Are They Doing?
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Toobit Launches Flagship International Futures Tournament (TIFT) with 3,000,000 USDT Prize Pool
    Ethereum Based Meme Coin PEPETO Surpasses $5.5M in Presale
    Crypto MEV Bot (Cryptomevbot.com) Launches Crypto Trading Bot for Individual and Enterprise Traders
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Interviews
    Jul 1, 2025 - 13:43
    Crypto Regulation, MiCA, and Unexpected Jurisdictions: Interview with Mark Gofaizen
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Shiba Inu Burn Collapses 93%, Is Major SHIB Reset in View?
    Ripple CEO: RLUSD Ranked Number 1 Most Trusted Stablecoin
    $148,000,000 Ethereum (ETH) in 24 Hours: What Are They Doing?
    Show all