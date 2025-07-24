Shiba Inu Burn Collapses 93%, Is Major SHIB Reset in View?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) has seen a collapse in its burn rate. The ecosystem’s deflationary metric plummeted by a massive 93% despite a more than 10% drop in the price of the meme coin. It is a development that has sparked concerns among local investors.

SHIB deflationary mechanism fails to deliver impact

Data from Shibburn , a platform that tracks daily burn rate, shows that in the last 24 hours, only 225,774 SHIB tokens were sent to dead wallets by the ecosystem. The permanent removal of a low volume of SHIB from circulation has minimal impact on the price outlook.

Notably, the Shiba Inu ecosystem relies on a burn rate to reduce the circulating supply, with the hope of pushing up prices. With less than a quarter of a million tokens incinerated, the market will not register the effect.

Shiba Inu still has a total supply of 589,248,565,207,425 SHIB, out of which 584,588,117,749,702 SHIB are in circulation.

HOURLY SHIB UPDATE$SHIB Price: $0.00001313 (1hr -1.63% ▼ | 24hr -12.92% ▼ )

Market Cap: $7,719,136,447 (-13.13% ▼)

Total Supply: 589,248,565,276,845



TOKENS BURNT

Past 24Hrs: 225,774 (-93.93% ▼)

Past 7 Days: 134,511,674 (377.53% ▲) — Shibburn (@shibburn) July 24, 2025

An analysis of the deflationary transactions reveals that most of them were below 500 SHIB each, with the majority falling within the 300 SHIB range. Only one burn transaction flipped 100,000, at 149,463 SHIB.

Meanwhile, on the cryptocurrency market, Shiba Inu was trading at $0.00001347, representing a 10.19% decrease within the same 24-hour period. The meme coin was previously trading at a peak of $0.00001507 before the slip.

Profit-taking and historical trends shape outlook

Analysts believe investors' profit-taking moves triggered the current setup in the Shiba Inu space. Some investors viewed the climb over the past couple of days as an opportunity to reduce their losses and take profits. Currently, trading volume is up by 64.11% at $555.82 million.