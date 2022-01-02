Shiba Inu and Dogecoin Profitability Evened Out: Here's Why

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The friendly rivalry between the Dogecoin and Shiba Inu communities has always been a thing during conversations about the assets' profitability. But according to data from IntoTheBlock, the two assets are now earning the same profits for investors.

Shiba Inu correction lead to 54% profitability

The In/Out of the Money indicator on Shiba Inu suggests that almost half of investors are currently either losing money or breaking even on SHIB. During the asset's mind-blowing 1,000% rise, almost every entry into dog-based cryptocurrency ended up in profit as the token updated its ATH hour after hour.

But after the asset reached its all-time high back in October, it failed to show any signs of recovery and ended up in a three-month correction before entering the rangebound that we see now. With the unstoppable correction on the market, nearly a majority of SHIB holders have entered the "unprofitable" zone, with 37% of positions on the market opened at a higher price.

Dogecoin investors waiting for a recovery

Compared to Shiba Inu, the last time Dogecoin showed ascending movement on the market was back in May, when the coin went through its 937% rally, constantly fueled by Elon Musk.

As of now, only 54% of Dogecoin holders are remaining in profit for the last month. The last time Dogecoin experienced something similar to a recovery was when Elon Musk announced that Tesla would once again accept Doge as a payment asset. The announcement resulted in a 40% DOGE price increase at some point.