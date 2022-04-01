Shiba Inu and Dogecoin Now Accepted by Vancouver-Based Meat Company Through BitPay

News
Fri, 04/01/2022 - 10:01
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
This integration with BitPay would enable customers to pay for their orders in cryptocurrencies
Shiba Inu, Dogecoin and other cryptocurrencies supported by BitPay are now accepted by Vancouver-based meatmeCA as payments. The Vancouver-based meat company that connects consumers with local farmers and provides a way to order meat products online stated that it has integrated BitPay into its checkout.

This integration with BitPay would enable customers to pay for their orders with Bitcoin (BTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Dogecoin (DOGE), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), Shiba Inu (SHIB), Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) and five USD-pegged stablecoins (BUSD, DAI, GUSD, USDC and USDP), thus boosting crypto adoption.

BitPay officially began supporting the Shiba Inu Coin in late 2021, which allowed spending SHIB at hundreds of BitPay merchants where Shiba Inu is accepted.

SlingTV, American Cancer Society, Newegg, Menufy, Carolina Hurricanes and Twitch are among the major companies accepting SHIB via BitPay at the moment.

Price action

The cryptocurrency market is struggling to recover after the European Parliament voted in favor of prohibiting anonymous crypto transactions. The price of meme cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (SHIB) has dipped nearly 7.80% over the past 24 hours, according to data provided by CoinMarketCap. Dogecoin (DOGE) has also shed over 7% within the same time frame.

As Shiba Inu dipped, data shared by the WhaleStats on-chain data platform reveals that over the past 17 hours, a whale named "Bombur" has bought a whopping 175.2 billion SHIB, at nearly $4.4 million worth.

Earlier, WhaleStats reported frequent transactions buying SHIB from another top ETH whale named "Gimli." On March 30, "Gimli" purchased a total of 421,370,420,624 SHIB in two big transfers, paying $11,313,795 in total.

article image
