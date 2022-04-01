Shiba Inu and Dogecoin Now Accepted by Vancouver-Based Meat Company Through BitPay

This integration with BitPay would enable customers to pay for their orders in cryptocurrencies

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Shiba Inu, Dogecoin and other cryptocurrencies supported by BitPay are now accepted by Vancouver-based meatmeCA as payments. The Vancouver-based meat company that connects consumers with local farmers and provides a way to order meat products online stated that it has integrated BitPay into its checkout.

FOR THE #BITCOIN ENTHUSIASTS - We have now integrated @BitPay into our checkout, which means you can pay the following: Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), Dogecoin (DOGE) and USD-pegged stablecoins like GUSD and USDC. pic.twitter.com/7EclIbyebD — Meatme.ca (@MeatmeCA) March 30, 2022

This integration with BitPay would enable customers to pay for their orders with Bitcoin (BTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Dogecoin (DOGE), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), Shiba Inu (SHIB), Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) and five USD-pegged stablecoins (BUSD, DAI, GUSD, USDC and USDP), thus boosting crypto adoption.

BitPay officially began supporting the Shiba Inu Coin in late 2021, which allowed spending SHIB at hundreds of BitPay merchants where Shiba Inu is accepted.

SlingTV, American Cancer Society, Newegg, Menufy, Carolina Hurricanes and Twitch are among the major companies accepting SHIB via BitPay at the moment.

Price action

The cryptocurrency market is struggling to recover after the European Parliament voted in favor of prohibiting anonymous crypto transactions. The price of meme cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (SHIB) has dipped nearly 7.80% over the past 24 hours, according to data provided by CoinMarketCap. Dogecoin (DOGE) has also shed over 7% within the same time frame.

As Shiba Inu dipped, data shared by the WhaleStats on-chain data platform reveals that over the past 17 hours, a whale named "Bombur" has bought a whopping 175.2 billion SHIB, at nearly $4.4 million worth.

Earlier, WhaleStats reported frequent transactions buying SHIB from another top ETH whale named "Gimli." On March 30, "Gimli" purchased a total of 421,370,420,624 SHIB in two big transfers, paying $11,313,795 in total.