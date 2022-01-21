Shiba Inu and Dogecoin Have to Fade Into Irrelevance for Bitcoin and Ethereum to Thrive, According to Bloomberg Analyst

Bloomberg analyst Mike McGlone claims Shiba Inu and Dogecoin have to collapse for Bitcoin and Ethereum to thrive

Mike McGlone, senior commodity strategist for Bloomberg Intelligence, claims that the market has to be cleansed of canine coins so that Bitcoin, Ethereum as well as dollar-pegged stablecoins could continue transforming the world’s financial system.



McGlone has a highly negative view of Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, stating that these cryptocurrency were prime examples of market froth:

The dog coins were good examples of the speculative excesses in the space and the sooner the market is cleansed of this silliness, the more likely the three Musketeers -- Bitcoin, Ether and the proliferation of crypto dollars -- will resume transmogrifying the global financial system.

Shiba Inu and Dogecoin are down 70.87% and 79.21% from their record highs, respectively, after posting enormous returns in 2021 and captivating the investment community. Both of them recorded double-digit losses over the last day together with Bitcoin and other major cryptocurrencies.