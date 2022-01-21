Bitcoin Just Crashed to $37K. This Analyst Knows Why

Hedgeye Risk Management CEO Keith McCullough claims that the Bitcoin bubble is bursting now that the cryptocurrency has entered the Quad 4 phase

Bitcoin, the top cryptocurrency, is struggling to get back on its feet, extending its losses. It has now dropped to yet another intraday low of $37,683 on the Bitstamp exchange, the lowest level since early August.

Image by tradingview.com

The cryptocurrency has shed over 13% within 24 hours after recovering to the $43,500 level on Jan. 20. A whopping $909 million worth of crypto has been liquidated over the last day.



With futures in the red, the U.S. stock market is on track to have another rough day, reeling from the increasingly hawkish Federal Reserve.



Hedgeye Risk Management CEO Keith McCullough explains that Bitcoin topped out in November and then broke the trend before entering Quad 4 in late December.

That's dead wrong. Bitcoin peaked during #Quad2 in Q4 and then broke TREND front-running #Quad4 in Q1 https://t.co/fIV6GUrob8 — Keith McCullough (@KeithMcCullough) January 21, 2022

Last week, he tweeted that he was out of Bitcoin and other momentum-driven risk-on assets.

The price of #Bitcoin is up $36,624 (345.51%) since Keith McCullough sold — Keith McCullough sold his Bitcoin (@KeithSold) February 9, 2021