Shiba Inu Adds 100,000 New Holders Within Weeks of Reaching 1 Million Milestone

Only weeks after reaching the 1 million milestone in its holder count, Shiba Inu has added 100,000 users in this category. Shiba Inu was trading at $0.0000355 after dipping to lows of $0.0000341 during yesterday's sell-off.

According to data from WhaleStats, Shiba Inu's current total holder count stands at 1,100,194, reflecting growth in this aspect. In terms of market prices, the rise in the number of holders may not directly impact the token. But from the perspective of primary growth, this might be a positive sign.

Shiba Inu launches official communication portal

As the Shiba Inu network continues to grow, it strives for better social interaction with its teeming users.

In late October, Shiboshis Social Club, exclusively for Shiboshi owners, was launched. The Shiboshi Social Club is a place for the whole pack to hang out and receive exclusive perks, whereas SHIBOSHIS is a collection of 10,000 exclusive Shiba Inu generated non-fungible tokens (NFTS).

On Dec. 28, SHIB announced the new Shiba Inu Ecosystem Official Communication Portal, which will be the official medium/line of communication for its ecosystem. SHIB's lead developer confirms the recent development in the latest tweet.

SHIB ranks 13th largest cryptocurrency at the time of publication, according to CoinMarketCap data.