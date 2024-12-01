Advertisement
AD

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Skyrocketing Makes Price Euphoric

    Advertisement
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Shiba Inu making waves thanks to enormous price rally in last 24 hours
    Sun, 1/12/2024 - 12:49
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Skyrocketing Makes Price Euphoric
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The market was taken by surprise following Shiba Inu's dramatic price increase which sent it to $0.00003059. Though there are still concerns about whether this rally can continue or if it will eventually cool down, this face-melting pump has reignited interest in the meme coin.

    Advertisement

    Examining the price chart, SHIB has confirmed a bullish continuation from the ascending triangle pattern it previously formed by breaking past the crucial resistance of $0.000027. Volume significantly increased in tandem with the breakout, indicating heightened investor interest.

    Article image
    SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView

    Additionally, this move strengthens SHIB's upward trend by positioning it well above the crucial 50, 100 and 200 EMA levels. However, SHIB has entered overbought territory with the RSI at 73, suggesting that the rally may be short-term overextended. In the past, when traders took profits, these circumstances frequently came before a period of consolidation or correction.

    HOT Stories
    Top Trader Brandt Claims Bitcoin Will Disappoint Younger Investors
    Ripple Unleashes 1 Billion XRP Amid Historical XRP Price Breakout
    Key Reminder for Wikipedia to Buy Bitcoin Issued by Samson Mow
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Skyrockets 76% in Volume: Something Big Coming?

    In the event that this occurs, it is imperative to monitor the support levels at $0.000027 and $0.00002445 for a possible rebound. The potential for sustained interest in SHIB is further supported by on-chain data. Most investors are still in the money with a sizable concentration of holders holding SHIB at an average entry price of about $0.00025.

    Advertisement

    Related
    DOGE Price Prediction for November 30
    Sat, 11/30/2024 - 15:45
    DOGE Price Prediction for November 30
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk

    Given that most traders are currently making money and are unlikely to panic sell unless there is a significant decline, this suggests strong confidence in the financial instrument. In order to keep up its upward momentum, SHIB will need to overcome resistance at $0.000032. A break above this might allow SHIB to aim for $0.000035 or above. Though the rally is moving quickly and the RSI is overbought, there is a good chance of a short-term pullback unless volume keeps rising.

    Ultimately, Shiba Inu's pump has set it up for future gains but prudence is advised. The crucial question is whether SHIB can sustain its momentum and generate higher-level support in order to prevent a significant correction. As the market gains new vigor, the meme coin continues to be a favorite among traders.

    #Shiba Inu
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Dec 1, 2024 - 12:19
    1 Trillion SHIB in 24 Hours: Whale Activity Signals Massive Rally
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Title news
    News
    Dec 1, 2024 - 11:40
    Top Trader Brandt Claims Bitcoin Will Disappoint Younger Investors
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Nov 24, 2024 - 18:00
    Bitcoin Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Nov 21, 2024 - 8:47
    Algorix (ALOR) Offers Comprehensive AI and OR Tools for Traders: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Nov 20, 2024 - 15:06
    NOW Wallet Makes Crypto and DeFi Accessible for Newcomers: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Nov 16, 2024 - 10:22
    DOGE to Moon: How High Can Dogecoin Price Soar?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 9, 2024 - 10:16
    What Is Layer 2 in Blockchain?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    LBank Unveils the “X Plan” with Exclusive Whitelist Mechanism to Redefine Listing Strategies
    LBank Joins Forces with UXUY: 150,000 USDT in Red Envelopes Await!
    ViaBTC Test: Performance of ElphaPex DG Home 1
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Skyrocketing Makes Price Euphoric
    1 Trillion SHIB in 24 Hours: Whale Activity Signals Massive Rally
    Top Trader Brandt Claims Bitcoin Will Disappoint Younger Investors
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD